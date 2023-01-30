Today’s Headlines: How I handle Betrayers – Tinubu, Obasanjo Speaks on Government Appointments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How I handle betrayers – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has revealed how he deals with people who betray him. This is why he disclosed that disappointment is an energizer for him and he works harder whenever people disappoint him.

Source: Punch papers

Tinubu stated this on Sunday at a town hall meeting in Benin City, the Edo State capital with All Progressives Congresses leaders, trade unions, and civil society organizations. “Disappointment is an energizer for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you.

“The reason is that you are not my God and you are not my creator. My mother taught me that if you are sad, I will share your sorrow with you. If you are happy, I will rejoice with you. If you are poor, I will share the little I have with you,” Tinubu told his audience. The former Lagos State governor assured the people of Edo that the country stands to reap sufficient revenue from the gas deposits in the state for meaningful development.

Obasanjo: Government appointments based on nepotism, mediocrity — not merit

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says government appointments are based on “favoritism” and not on merit or competence.

Source: The Cable

The former president said this on Saturday in a statement while felicitating the Federal Government College, Kaduna, on its 50th anniversary. While speaking on the subject of unity in Nigeria, Obasanjo expressed concern about the current state of affairs in the country. He said the economic situation in the country has increased hardship, and insecurity, and affected the quality of leadership.

According to Obasanjo, leaders are more concerned about their selfish interests than the country’s survival, adding that the religious tensions in the country have been intentionally instigated by politicians. “Once again, our nation is dancing on the precipice and some of us are truly worried about the state of affairs today. I expressed that worry in my open letter to Nigerians and Nigerian youths on New Year’s Day,” he said.

Police foil robbery in FCT, kill suspect

Men of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command at about 4:40 am in the early hours of Saturday foiled an armed robbery incident and killed one suspected robber in the Kabusa area of Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

Source: Punch papers

The prompt intervention of the police follows a distress call to the Kabusa Police Division about an armed robbery incident in the ECWA 2 community of Kabusa Village. According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, some of the exhibits recovered from the scene included a Baretta pistol, one round of 9mm live ammunition, two axes, one mobile phone, and a silver whistle.

Adeh said, “On receipt of the report, the policemen swiftly mobilized to the scene in collaboration with the locals, and the hoodlums, on sighting the police team, opened fire on them, and a gun duel ensued. “However, the superior gunfire of the police led to one of the armed robbers being neutralized, while others scrambled with bullet wounds, fleeing the area. Efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing cohorts.”

Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Titi, the wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be misled by making the right choice in the 2023 general election.

Source: Vanguard

﻿Titi said this at a stage play and mostra fotografica of her husband titled ‘Odyssey of the Man Atiku’, presented by the Directorate, Support Groups of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC) in Abuja on Sunday.

She described Abubakar as the right man to rescue Nigeria from it current challenges, urging Nigerians, especially youths yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for her husband.

