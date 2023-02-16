Today’s Headlines: How FG Lied That CBN Has Destroyed Old N500; N1,000 Notes-El-Rufai, 6 Died In Kwara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

How FG lied that CBN has destroyed old N500, N1,000 notes – El-Rufai.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed how senior Federal Government officials lied to him and some governors that the CBN has destroyed the old N500 and N1,000 notes in a bid to persuade them to allow only N200 notes to be in circulation till 10 April, 2023.

The governor was reacting to a story by one of the online portals that President Muhammadu Buhari with the Nigerian Governors Forum or the Progressives Governors Forum to allow only the N200 notes to be in circulation till April and for them to withdraw the suit at the Supreme Court.

This is contained in a statement issued by El-Rufai’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye on Wednesday. The statement said there had been no meeting this week between the FG and either the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) or the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), not to talk of one lasting till the wee hours of Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

“Rather, senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out of court settlement. The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 note to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till 10 April 2023.

Six die in Kwara

Six persons were on Wednesday killed in a road crash which occurred at Ganmo along Ilorin/Omu-Aran Road, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the multiple accidents involved a commercial Suzuki bus with registration number BDJ-134XB and a blue DAF (ABC435XN) loaded with onions coming from Sokoto state.

Eyewitnesses attributed the cause of the accident to speeding. The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ade Ogidan, confirmed the accident and said nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The accident involved 15 people, all males, with six killed and nine others sustaining head injuries and fractures.

“The victims have been taken to the UITH, Ilorin for treatment while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital,” Ogidan said.

Obi takes campaign to Nnewi, condemns overtaxation.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, has decried the poverty level in the country, vouching that if elected, the LP government would lift no fewer than 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi who stated this at Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday regretted how the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) impoverished millions of Nigerians in its eight years reign.

Addressing the people at the Nkwo Nnewi market, Obi said about 65m Nigerians were poor in 2012, but more than 100m had become poor under the APC government.

He said, he and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Ahmed were fully prepared to change things positively.

Nobody Can Stop Us From Holding Presidential Campaign Rally In Ibadan — APC PCC.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Guber­natorial Campaigns Council in Oyo State has boasted that nobody can stop the party from holding its rally in the state to­day.

The Director-General of the Campaign Council in Oyo State, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole disclosed at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday ahead of today’s rally.

Some pockets of protests oc­curred in some parts of Ibadan on Wednesday. The APC presidential candi­date, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shetti­ma and other chieftains of the party were billed to campaign at a rally at Mapo hall in Ibadan today, Thursday.

Chieftains of the party ex­pected at the rally included state Governors and Ministers from the South West region among whom are those from; Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun including the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola.

