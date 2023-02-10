This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: How Defection Of PDP Kembers Boosted Tinubu Campaign, Yahaya Loses SA To NNPP How defection of high-profile PDP members boosted Tinubu campaign in Sokoto.

The campaign rally of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Sokoto on Thursday recorded a huge turnout of party members and other enthusiasts.

In addition, the ranks of the party was also boosted by defection of influential chieftains of opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP members who formally defected to APC amidst cheers at the campaign rally.

Led by Ummarun Kwabo, some of the opposition party’s chieftains who defected during the presidential rally include the state Treasurer of the PDP, Alhaji Murtala Dan’iya, and a former Commissioner, Dr Kulu Haruna.

The former PDP members were received by the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu at the campaign rally.

Inuwa Yahaya Loses Special Adviser To Opposition NNPP.

Special Adviser to Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, on Information and Strategy, Aliyu Usman, has resigned from his position and membership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe State.

Aliyu Usman who holds the traditional title of Chokalin Waja, had since pitched his tent with the opposition new Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). He was appointed Special Adviser by Governor Inuwa Yahaya in December 2022.

He announced his resignation in a letter issued on Wednesday in Gombe where he said his decision to quit the position was due to the lack of respect for rules and regulations in the state government.

Print More Money Or Allow Co-Circulation, Council Of State Urges Buhari.

The Council of State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to print more redesigned naira notes or allow the new and old banknotes circulate concurrently to ease tension caused by scarcity of cash.The Council approved the naira redesign policy of the CBN but faulted its implementation.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the Council meeting chaired by the President, the Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, who was flanked by Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said that the Council illuminated the need for aggressive action by the CBN to ensure adequate supply of the naira in the system for proper implementation of the policy.

Buni Assures Yobe Civil Servants of Training, Retraining.

Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni has assured the training and retraining of civil servants to enhance service delivery in the state.

He stated this today while receiving civil servants posted to the Civil Service Institute Abuja for capacity building.

Buni observed that most civil servants inherited from the old Borno state have left the service. “The need for replacements of these vacuums is quite necessary for service delivery” he said.

He commended the state Head of Service, Alh. Garba Bilal for rising up to the occasion to reposition the state civil service.

