Today’s Headlines: House May Reconvene Before Election, 2023: Fresh Nextier Poll Projects Peter Obi’s Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

House may reconvene before election

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday hinted that holidaying members of the House might reconvene if the scarcity of naira persisted. The House, which went on a break on Tuesday to enable members to participate in the elections, is expected to officially resume on February 28.

“We are watching, and we are monitoring very closely. If need be, we will reconvene the House, even though we’ve all been away for our elections. I will call the House back if need be,” Gbajabiamila said at a town hall meeting in Lagos.

He had the town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

2023: Fresh Nextier Poll Projects Peter Obi’s Victory

A fresh poll by Nextier SPD, an African-based international development consulting firm, shows the Labour Party leading with 37 per cent followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 27 per cent and the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 24 per cent.

According to the most recent Nextier Poll, Obi has the greatest net favourability among the leading presidential contenders, placing him ahead of his closest rivals, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and APC’s Bola Tinubu.

Poll result putting Obi ahead of Tinubu meant to cause post-election crisis – APC PCC

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the Nextier Poll result which projected Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate as Nigeria’s next president was designed to prepare the stage for a post-election crisis.

“We suspect that their first and second fallacious poll results are pretext to cause political crisis and riots in Nigeria after the February 25. They may be preparing ground for violent protest by Obi supporters who will allege rigging when their candidate is roundly defeated at the election, in which he is not likely to even come a distant 3rd.

“We are constrained as a matter of public record to react to another farcical Presidential Election Poll result released by an organisation that calls itself Nextier, a public policy advisory firm that overnight turned itself into a Nigerian Gallup Poll or Ipsos.

Fuel supply still very low despite FG claims – Marketers

Oil marketers insisted on Sunday that the supply of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, was still very low despite claims by the Federal Government that it had over one billion litres of PMS, enough to keep the country wet. Dealers faulted the claim of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on the availability of surplus PMS in-country.

The NMDPRA recently stated that the NNPC had “PMS sufficiency of over 1.6 billion litres as of January 26, 2023, both on land and marine,” as this was re-echoed last week by the national oil company.

But the National President, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Debo Ahmed, told our correspondent that the scarcity had failed to abate in many parts of Nigeria because of the very low supply of petrol by NNPC.

“The government, through its NNPC, should make sure that petroleum products are available. I won’t tell you a lie, the products are not available. It is not enough. I got a phone call from Calabar depot, where trucks are parked and they said there is no product,” he stated.

“They initially said there was product, but it has finished. Go to Pinnacle in Lagos you will see a lot of trucks, all of them waiting. The product is not there.”

SportingAbimbola (

)