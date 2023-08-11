Today’s Headlines: Hoodlums Raze Another Nigerian Lawmaker’s House, Akpabio Under Fire Over Comment On Senator’s Holiday Allowance

Hoodlums Raze Another Nigerian Lawmaker’s House

On the day hoodlums razed the home of a serving federal lawmaker in Anambra State, another set of hoodlums burnt down the Imo State home of Jerry Alagbaoso, a former federal lawmaker.

Mr Alagbaoso represented Orsu/Orlu/Oru-east Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In May, less than a month before the end of the previous Assembly, he resigned from the PDP and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio Under Fire Over Comment On Senator’s Holiday

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has come under heavy criticism after mistakenly disclosing that holiday allowance had been sent to senators’ bank accounts.

Akpabio had, on Monday before the Senate adjourned for annual recess, told his colleagues that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday, apparently forgetting that the proceeding was being captured on live camera.

Though he made the statement on Monday before adjourning plenary to September 26, the video went viral on social media yesterday.

IGP Egbetokun Reappoints Adejobi As Force PRO

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the reappointment of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, as the Force Public Relations Officer, PRO.

This was announced in a statement issued by an Administrative Officer in the Force Public Relations Department, Anjuguri Manza, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Anjuguri explained that Adejobi’s reappointment followed his recent promotion from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP.

Oyebanji Pays N5,000 Monthly Allowance To N10,000 Households

IN a bid to cushion the effects of subsidy removal in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, announced the provision of free shuttle buses for workers, students and payment of monthly allowances to specified households.

Oyebanji, in a statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, also approved the payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August to December 2023, especially to the aged people.

