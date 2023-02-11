Today’s Headlines: Hoodlums Attack Obi Supporters in Lagos, Policemen From Wike Tried To Assassinate Me— Sekibo Abiye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hoodlums Attack Obi Supporters

Members of the Obidient Movement have been attacked by suspected hoodlums while on their way to the rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

This was contained in a WhatsApp message sent to our correspondent by the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa, on Saturday.

He said, “The Obidient Movement is under attack in Lagos. They are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come . Security operatives, take note. We keep moving ‘Obidiently and Yusfully.’

Policemen From Wike Tried To Assassinate Me—Abiye

DIRECTOR-GENERAL (DG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr Abiye Sekibo, on Friday raised alarm over an attempt to assassinate him Thursday night in Port Harcourt.

Sekibo, a former transport minister, told newsmen at his Port Harcourt home that gunmen in police uniform opened fire on his vehicle, a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt while inspecting the venue of the 11 February PDP presidential rally in Rivers, after rejecting Governor Nyesom Wike’s re-approval of a stadium for the event.

Sharing photos of the jeep with a front tyre flattened and a back window glass shattered, the Rivers DG for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council narrated that the gunmen riddled his car with bullets after first setting the venue of the proposed rally on fire.

Seun Kuti, Peter Okoye: The Real Reason They Are Fighting

They are both popular Nigerian artistes, though they represent opposite sides of our political spectrum. Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye have both given Nigerians content and vibes over the years, but they now remind us of the polarities at war in Nigeria. They now remind us of the polarities fighting to dominate discourse. They remind us of the polarities fighting to control our minds.

And just as the poet Christopher Okigbo says in one of his poems, they are like many other Nigerians shrubs among poplars needing more root, more sap to grow to sunlight, thirsting for sunlight.

Prophet, Woman Arrested Over Attempt To Kill Ex-Husband’s Son

Police detectives of the Imo State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department have nabbed a self-proclaimed prophet, Osinachi Makuo (34) of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area (LGA), Imo State for the alleged attempted murder.

The police also arrested one Mrs. Nwabueze Maria (50) of Umuekwe Mgbidi in Oru West LGA, Imo State for allegedly conspiring with Makuo to commit the offence.

According to the police the duo conspired to abduct and cause grievous bodily harm to and also attempted to murder the only son of Maria’s ex-husband.

The arrest followed a petition of conspiracy, abduction, attempted murder/grievous bodily harm written to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, by one Ike Ezenyi of Umuehi Mgbidi in Oru West, the father of the victim, Ikenga Ezenyi ‘m’ aged 24yrs against the suspects.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Owerri on Saturday, Police Commissioner (CP) Ahmed Barde said on receipt of the petition he promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation of the matter.

