Today’s Headlines: Hoodlums Attack INEC Office In Anambra, Buhari Returns To Abuja

Hoodlums Attack INEC Office In Anambra

Hoodlums on Wednesday set ablaze a facility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information Education, Festus Okoye, confirmed this in a statement.

Buhari Returns To Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after official visits to Dakar, Senegal, as well as five states of the federation where he inaugurated several developmental projects in the affected states.

The states are Bauchi, Lagos, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa.

Court Sacks Bwacha As Taraba Guber Candidate

The supreme court has nullified the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, a five-member panel led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun affirmed the verdict of the federal high court which held that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state.

Lawan: Court Fixes Feb 6 For Judgement

The supreme court has fixed February 6 to deliver judgment in an appeal seeking to affirm Ahmed Lawan, senate president, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe north.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Centus Nweze fixed the date on Wednesday after parties in the appeal adopted their briefs of argument as their final submissions.

Some Elements In Aso Rock Working Against Tinubu- El-rufai

Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said alleged some elements in Ask Rock are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He spoke on Wednesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

