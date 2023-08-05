Today’s Headlines: Hoodlums Attack Ekiti APC Members, Destroy Property; Edo Deputy Governor Sues Obaseki, Seeks Court Protection Over ‘Impeachment Plot’

Hoodlums Attack Ekiti APC Members, Destroy Property

No fewer than four persons, including a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, were injured and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed at Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State when a group of hoodlums unleashed violence on some All Progressives Congress chieftains in the area.

Sources alleged that the attack was connected with the forthcoming local government elections billed to hold in December across the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

One of the victims, Mr Olaitan Olayinka, alleged that the assailants, numbering about 20, attacked them with cutlasses, Dane guns and other weapons in front of his family house where he was relaxing on Monday evening.

Edo Deputy Gov Obaseki, Seeks Court Protection

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo, has approached a federal high court in Abuja with a suit to prevent an alleged impeachment plot against him.

Shaibu, in an ex parte motion filed on July 28, asked the court to restrain the defendants from preventing him from carrying out his role as deputy governor.

According to the court documents seen by TheCable, the inspector-general of police, state security service, governor of Edo, speaker of Edo state house of assembly, and chief judge of Edo state, were listed as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

Ministerial Nomination Shows Tinubu Understands Nigeria- Orji Kalu

Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state, has commended President Bola Tinubu on the ministerial nomination, saying the President has a demonstrated understanding of the Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

Kalu stated this in a social media video post his official Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, with the ministerial list, President Tinubu is setting an agenda, showing that he is ready to run again come 2027.

Man Shot Dead Testing Bulletproof Charm In Ondo: Ex-convict, Cultist, Police React

Tragedy struck in Laoso camp, Ondo town, Ondo State, as a son of a traditionalist, identified as Tunde Akinmoyewa, was shot dead by his friend, Bode, while testing the potency of a bulletproof charm placed on him.

Meanwhile, Police in the state said that the deceased was an ex-convict and cult members while the suspected killer is also a cultist.

Reports had it that the friends were trying to fortify themselves ahead of the yearly Ogun festival in the town.

