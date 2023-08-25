Today’s Headlines: Hold Underperforming Govs Responsible, Vote Them Out – Tinubu To Nigerians, Ex-WWE champion, Bray Wyatt, dies at 36

Hold Underperforming Govs Responsible, Vote Them Out – Tinubu To Nigerians

Photo Credit:Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to vote against governors performing below expectation.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, the President charged Nigerians to hold their governors accountable.

“The people reside in the states. Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments.

“We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable.

“It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy, a president will sit here and give orders to states. I can only appeal to them to implement.

“The people reside in the states, and if the governor is not doing well, the people must vote them out.”

Ex-WWE champion, Bray Wyatt, dies at 36

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Professional wrestler and former World Wrestling Entertainment champion, Windham Rotunda, popularly known as Bray Wyatt is dead. He died at the age of 36.

The news of his death was announced by WWE on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also, actor and former wrestler known as “The Rock” posted, “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family.”

In 2017, Wyatt, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Mike Rotunda, achieved the prestigious title of WWE champion.

Throughout his career, he assumed various wrestling personas, showcasing his versatility.

He was a prominent member of The Wyatt Family, a group with a distinct presence. Additionally, he took on a nightmarish masked persona known as The Fiend, adding an element of intrigue and fear to his character.

Photo Credit:Google

Homegrown Solutions Best To solve African problems- Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu has said that Africa has a better chance of overcoming its economic and security challenges through local solutions and consistency in its pledges and agreements.

Tinubu made this declaration while receiving Letters of Credence from three envoys at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The Ambassadors are that of Ethiopia, Mr Awall Wagris Mohammed; Cuba, Mrs Miriam Morales Palmero, and United Arab Emirates, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

In a side meeting with the Ambassador of Ethiopia, the President assured the envoy that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its ties with African countries in the areas of trade, security, and economic growth.

“Africans need to work for the progress of Africa. We should be able to resolve our internal problems, collectively. It requires a great commitment, but we must do that.

“No one can understand our people better than we do. Home-grown solutions are better for all of us, and the remedies will last longer,” he said.

Mohammed congratulated the President for the decisions he has taken in the country, and the impact of the policies on the continent, assuring of his dedication to improve relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Don’t Underate APC, Diri Tells Bayelsa PDP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Duoye Diri, has called on party leaders and members not to ignore the threats posed by the opposition, particularly the All Progressives Congress.

The governor stated this on Thursday at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja was during the inaugural meeting of the party’s national campaign council for the governorship election.

According to Diri, while his stewardship in the past four years had impacted positively on the people; it would be wrong for the PDP faithful to think that the election was already in the bag of the PDP.

He said, “One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election, like everyone has said, we believe that we have won. But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you that he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone. So let us not take our opponents, especially the APC, for granted. In Bayelsa, I would like to let you know that this election is across party lines. So, we are not going there to deride APC.

El_Zaxks (

)