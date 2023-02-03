Today’s Headlines: Hold Me Responsible If I Fail Promises—Obi, New Naira; Some Banks Inefficient, Greedy—Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hold Me Responsible If I Fail Promises—Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to hold him responsible if he fails to keep to his campaign promises if elected as president.

Source: Punch paper

He pointed that the 2023 general election was an opportunity for the ordinary Nigerians to take back their country and change it from consumption to production.

Obi spoke in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Friday during a town hall meeting with residents of the state.

He pointed the job of rescuing Nigeria from its present state of decay was a difficult job, but doable with the cooperation of citizens desiring a new Nigeria.

Some Banks Inefficient, Greedy—Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday in Abuja, expressed doubts about the commitment of banks, in particular, to the success of the new naira policy.

He said some “inefficient banks” are making the policy unnecessarily difficult through “selfishness and greed.”

Source: Punch paper

According to him, challenges associated with selfishness and greed cannot be resolved with more extensions to the naira swap deadline of February 10.

Therefore, he appealed to Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch experienced nationwide.

“Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves…even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away,” Buhari told members of the Progressive Governors Forum who were at the Presidential Villa to seek solutions to the cash crunch which they said was making their constituents impatient.

Makinde suspends campaigns over fuel, naira crises

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Friday announced the suspension of his campaign activities over the unending fuel and new naira-note crisis across the country.

Makinde said this during the unveiling of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road.

Source: Punch paper

He said the suspension was in solidarity with the people over the anti-people economy policies of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

Police back CBN, begin arrest of Nigerians selling, spraying naira

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday commenced the arrest of naira sellers and abusers across the country.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the action is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy.

Source: Daily Post

The spokesperson said the operation upholds the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, regarding Nigeria’s currency.

Inspector-General Usman Baba tasked the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to begin work.

New Naira Notes: I Will Take Decision In Seven Days To End Crisis – Buhari Promises Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace high value Naira notes with new ones.

The President made the call on Friday while speaking to the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) who came to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to seek solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

Source: Saharareporters

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the currency re-design would give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

