Today’s Headlines: He’s our leader, no plan to suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP; Southern Kaduna like blacks in South Africa’s apartheid – Shehu Sani

He’s our leader, no plan to suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kwara state, has dismissed rumoured plan to suspend the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

The party stated this in a communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal.

In the communique issued after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, the party urged members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the former two term governor of the state.

The communique reads, “We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party.”

It explained that the enlarged meeting called on June 1, 2023, to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, “was misconstrued or misrepresented by some disgruntled elements.”

Source :Vanguard

Southern Kaduna like blacks in South Africa’s apartheid – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker has described the situation of the people of Southern Kaduna under the leadership of APC in the state in the last eight years as that of “blacks in South Africa during the apartheid regime”.

He congratulated the people of Southern Kaduna for surviving the most difficult period of their existence in the hands of the APC-led administration of Nasir El-Rufai in the state, describing it as the hardest moment in the history of the people under any leader in the state.

Speaking as the chairman of a party organised by supporters of Senator Sunday Katung Marshal in Kaduna on Saturday, Sani said, “I am always so passionate about the people of Southern Kaduna because the area occupies a special place not only in Kaduna state but in Nigeria as a whole.”

He hailed the efforts of the people for standing their ground irrespective of any difficult situation to defend their ancestral land at all cost and their resolution to support PDP and its candidates in every election.

He enjoined the people to pray and support Senator Sunday Katung Marshal and other representatives from the area to succeed in their official assignments and ensure that they deliver their people from Egypt to the promised land.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election in the state, Isa Ashiru, enjoined Senator Sunday Katung Marshal and other representatives from the zone to remain focused and deliver the people by doing all that is necessary to restore the good fortune of the area.

Senator Sunday Katung Marshal while responding, thanked the organisers of the programme, saying it was a challenge to him and other representatives from the area to deliver on their mandate and make life more meaningful to the people of the zone.

According to him, “I decided that I was going to commune with my brothers from the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to ensure that we do an assessment of the Senatorial District to actually understand what the people really expect. That we have done, we have articulated it and all about security, with security, people will be able to carry out their businesses, go to farm and children go to school without any problem.

Source : Daily Post

Sokoto Govt Sets Up Panel To Probe Tambuwal Administration

Sokoto state government has set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe all land allocations and government assets sold or auctioned during the tenure of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The 5-man committee was led by Justice M.A. Pindiga (rtd) while Barrister Nasiru Muhammed Binji would serve as its Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Chief Jacob E. Ochidi, SAN; Alhaji Usman Abubakar and Barrister Lema Sambo Wali.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed Aliyu noted that, the committee would also ascertain the government bank account and amount realized from the sales and auctions of the assets.﻿The statement added that the committee would examine the various allocations of Lands throughout the

state including government owned houses sold or auctioned.﻿The committee was given two months from the date of its first sitting to submit it report.

Source : Daily Trust

In Fresh Attack, Gunmen Kill 25 in Benue

Gunmen yesterday afternoon invaded Akpuna village in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, killing 25 residents.According to local sources, the invaders came to the settlement and shot repeatedly.Many of the residents ran for their lives but the unfortunate ones were hit by the bullets.When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene, said eight people were killed at the scene of the attack while many others with severe injuries were taken to the hospital.She said: “Upon receipt of this information, police teams in collaboration with other security agencies rushed to the area and engaged these bandits who were eventually repelled. Eight corpses were recovered at the scene while many other injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment. tion is ongoing in the area.”Meanwhile, the senator representing Benue North-east, Emmanuel Udende has condemned the attack.The senator called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the killings and prosecute them.

Source : THISDAY

