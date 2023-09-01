Today’s Headlines: Helicopter Crashes Kill Ukraine Troops, Over 70 die in Johannesburg fire incident

Helicopter Crashes Kill Six Ukraine Troops

Six Ukrainian soldiers were killed when two military helicopters crashed on a combat mission in the country’s east, state investigators said Thursday.

Source: Channel Television

The crashes took place Tuesday in the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) did not give details on what happened. “Two Mi-8 military helicopters crashed during a combat mission. Six servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died,” the SBI said in a statement.

It said a pre-trial investigation by the Security Intelligence Service would provisionally focus on possible safety breaches during or in preparation for the flight, which would be classed as a criminal offense. The probe will also look into “possible sabotage or destruction of the helicopters by the enemy”, the SBI said.

Over 70 die in Johannesburg fire incident

No fewer than 70 people have died and more than 50 injured in a fire incident in South Africa’s city of Johannesburg.

Source: The Nation papers

The five-story building in the city center has been described as “hijacked”, meaning it is used by squatters. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report. Emergency services told the BBC that the fire gutted the building at about 01:30 (00:30 BST) on Thursday. Authorities say firefighters evacuated the building’s occupants on arrival, and the search and recovery of bodies is continuing.

Reports suggest the occupants were mostly African migrants. Among those killed were seven children, including a one-year-old baby, South Africa’s Times Live news site quotes Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi as saying.

How EFCC officials assaulted Nigerian under probe – Lawyer

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on Thursday, narrated how overzealous operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja allegedly assaulted a citizen.

Source: Punch papers

According to the Managing Partner of Law Corridor, he was at the EFCC office on Wednesday alongside a citizen who came from Benue and whom he advised to turn himself in for investigation at the office of the anti-graft agency. Olajengbesi, who took to his Facebook page on Thursday to narrate what transpired, expressed shock that EFCC officers “physically abused and banged the head of the citizen against a wall” after he voluntarily turned himself in for investigation.

The lawyer said, “My firm is providing legal services to a citizen who came from Benue for investigation by the EFCC. His brother had been detained, and I advised him to turn himself in, as he needed the wisdom of my words. Despite it not being directly under my work schedule to strengthen his resolve, I offered to accompany him and the lawyer handling the matter to the commission.

Flood destroys 700 houses in Bauchi

A flood in Bauchi State has destroyed at least 700 houses and farmlands in Cheledi Community, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. According to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Bauchi.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

Director of planning, Research, and Statistics of the agency, Mr.Adamu Nayola, who announced the incident, said: “More than 700 houses and farmlands were destroyed in Cheledi Community with rice, maize, sorghum, millet, sesame seeds and cowpea destroyed.

He added that the affected houses and farmlands were destroyed when the rivers in the area overflowed their banks after a downpour. He described the incident as the worst flooding incident to happen in the state this year so far. He said the Commissioners for Humanitarian Affairs, Housing, and Environment had visited the area to assess the degree of damage.

