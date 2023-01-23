This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Heavy Security As President buhari Visits Lagos, Crane Collapses, Kills Four

Heavy Security As President buhari Visits Lagos

Photo Credit: Daily Post

There is a heavy presence of various security personnel at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as President Muhammadu buhari is expected in the state.

NAN reports that the President will be in Lagos from Jan. 23. to Jan. 24 to inaugurate several projects.

He is expected to inaugurate the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company called Tolaram.

Photo Credit: Google

Crane Collapses, Kills Four

Photo Credit: Peoples Gazette

At least four people were killed and six others wounded after a crane crashed during a temple festival in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials said Monday.

The crane collapsed Sunday night at Draupathi temple in Ranipet district, 85 kilometres west of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Reports said around eight people were on the crane to receive garlands from the devotees when the accident occurred.

Delta Ex-Reps, Speakers, Commisioners, Others Defects To APC ﻿

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Three former members of the House of Representatives, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former commissioner, two erstwhile speakers of the state assembly, lawmakers, five former commissioners and others have defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their supporters in Delta State.

They are Hon Mercy Almona Isei, former commissioner and three-time former member, House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, three-time member of the Green Chamber, Hon Olisa Imegwu, former member, House of Representatives and former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly.

Emmanuel Hails IGP For Donating Gun Boat To Tackle Sea Pirate

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has assured fishermen and other maritime operators of ease of doing business on the coastal waters of the state as measures were being put in place to contain and curtail the menace of sea pirates and other maritime crimes.

Checks by LEADERSHIP revealed that maritime businesses around the riverine communities of Ibeno, Ibaka in Mbo local government area, Uruan, Eket and Oron LGAs, have been disrupted with operators including fishermen forced out of businesses, following incessant attacks by sea pirates leading to the death of dozens of fishermen, seafarers and stealing of several outboard engines.

UN Envoy Seeks International Support For Libya

Photo Credit: Peoples Gazette

UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, has called for international support to help the North African country overcome its crisis.

Mr Bathily made the call after attending a consultative meeting of the Arab foreign ministers in the Libyan capital Tripoli, during which issues of common concern were discussed.

“I call on all international stakeholders, including Libya’s neighbours, to speak with one voice and step up their support to help Libya overcome its long-term crisis,” Mr Bathliy tweeted.

Do Not Be Deceived, Only My Husband Knows The Way, Atiku’s Wife To Nigerians

Photo Credit: TheCable

Titi, wife of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says her husband will lead Nigeria to “greater heights” if elected.

Titi said her husband has a “covenant” to do “so much” for Nigeria because of what he has benefited from the country.

The wife of the PDP presidential candidate spoke on Sunday at a town hall meeting in Lagos.

She told Nigerians not to be deceived because only her husband can “lead the way”.

Content created and supplied by: Debiclaz (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Heavy #Security #President #buhari #Visits #Lagos #Crane #Collapses #KillsToday’s Headlines: Heavy Security As President buhari Visits Lagos, Crane Collapses, Kills Four Publish on 2023-01-23 13:47:08