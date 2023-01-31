This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Heavy Protests As Kano Residents Stone buhari’s Convoy, Tinubu Campaigns In Akwa Ibom

Heavy Protests As Kano Residents Stone buhari’s Convoy

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Angry Kano State residents and youths on Monday pelted the convoy of President Muhammadu buhari with stones causing chaos and unrest in parts of the state.

Videos seen by SaharaReporters captured moments when the residents, most especially youths, also stoned a helicopter in the convoy, burnt objects on the road and also damaged some police vehicles with stones during the confusion.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Campaigns In Uyo

Photo credit: the cable

There was a massive crowd of supporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital, on Monday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its campaign rally.

The rally was held at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium.

PDP Chieftains In Kwara Central Defect To APC

Photo credit: leadership news

Scores of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts from across the four local government areas that make up Kwara central senatorial district, decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the weekend.

Ibagun ward in Ilorin East local government was worse hit as former aides of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, led their supporters into joining the APC.

Nyesom Wike Vows To Hit PDP Leaders

Photo credit: channels television

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has promised to “hit back” at the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what he described as anti-party activities.

Wike, who spoke at the PDP Etche Local Government Area (LGA) campaign rally in Rivers State on Monday, accused the National Working Committee of the party of colluding with the opposition in the state.

Putin Threatened To Blow Me Up With Missile- Boris

Photo credit: channels television

President Vladimir Putin threatened to personally target Boris Johnson with a missile attack just before ordering Russian forces into Ukraine, the former UK prime minister has claimed.

The apparent threat came in a phone call just ahead of the invasion on February 24, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.

Content created and supplied by: Able-gist (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Heavy #Protests #Kano #Residents #Stone #buharis #Convoy #Tinubu #Campaigns #Akwa #IbomToday’s Headlines: Heavy Protests As Kano Residents Stone buhari’s Convoy, Tinubu Campaigns In Akwa Ibom Publish on 2023-01-31 09:42:50