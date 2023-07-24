Today’s Headlines: Heavens won’t fall if you’re removed, Atiku to BAT;NDLEA recruits 2,428 personnel

Presidential Tribunal: Heavens won’t fall if you’re removed, Atiku replies Tinubu

A former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his position that nullifying the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, may lead to anarchy in the country.

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, said he observed that President Tinubu, in the final written address he filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, misunderstood the depth of issues that were raised against his election.

The PDP candidate, who placed reliance on Supreme Court decided case-law, maintained that the heavens would not fall, should the court nullify President Tinubu’s election.

According to him, “the fact that a presidential election has never been nullified by the Courts in Nigeria before now, is not a good reason not to do so now, as it is very just to do.”

In the process he filed before the court, Atiku, who came second in the presidential contest, stated: “At this stage, it is pertinent to observe from the outset that the 2nd Respondent’s Final Written Address, with respect, reflects a complete misconception and unfortunate misunderstanding of the case of the Petitioners, notwithstanding the magisterial arrogance, condescending cynicism and overbearing misanthropy with which he has sought to trilise the Petitioners’ case, as will be shown hereunder.

NDLEA recruits 2, 428 personnel

The National Drug Law enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has recruited 2, 428 narcotic officers expected to commence training beginning from July 27.

A statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said names of the successful candidates had been placed on the agency’s website.

Ministerial nominees: Senate assures Nigerians of thorough, expeditious screening

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has assured Nigerians that the upper legislative chamber would conduct rigorous screening of ministerial nominees that would form the Federal Executive Council of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration once it received the list.

Adaramodu gave the assurance at the weekend while speaking with Tribune Online in a telephone interview.

Nigerians have since expressed strong reservations over the perceived tardiness on the part of the Presidency in the speedy dispatch of the nominees.

APC Crisis: Adamu’s greatest ‘sin’ was trying to impose Lawan as Presidential Candidate – V’Chair

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman on Sunday said the level of impunity under the leadership of the erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reached its height when the former Nasarawa state governor sought to unilaterally impose a presidential candidate on the party.

He said apart from freezing statutory organs of the party, Adamu wanted foisting the then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the party but was swiftly cut to size by state governors and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was then an aspirant.

Lukman in a statement said it was however regrettable that the APC has continued to move from one leadership crisis to another, lamenting that today, the National Working Committee NWC has become a distant observer in the process of recruiting a new National Chairman.

He said; “After winning the campaign to get the Caretaker Committee organize a National Convention, which produced the current NWC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in no time the party was returned to the old mode of business as usual whereby statutory organs of the party were frozen. No meetings of party organs were taking place and the NWC became practically an observer whereby the National Chairman and National Secretary basically usurped the powers of all organs of the party.

“The height of it was when the National Chairman attempted to impose Senator Ahmad Lawan as the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the party. Progressive Governors and many members of the NWC had to rise to the occasion and check the excesses of the National Chairman, which produced President Bola Tinubu as the candidate of the party for 2023 elections. The rest, as is often said, is now history.

“However, we continue to move from one unhealthy situation to another during both the 2023 electioneering campaigns and the process of negotiations to produce leaders of the National Assembly after the elections. It was as if the party under the leadership of Senator Adamu was either contesting the authority of President Tinubu or at the least working at cross purposes”.

Agreed zoning formula favours North Central

Lukman also reminded President Tinubu and the Progressives Governors Forum PGF that the agreed zoning formula in the party ceded the position of National Chairman to North Central.

According to Lukman, restoring constitutional order to APC would require some demonstration of commitment to give life to the statutory organs of the party so that the debate about replacing the National Chairman and all existing vacancies, including that of the National Secretary will be done within the structures of the party.

