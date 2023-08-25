Today’s Headlines: ‘He made serious mistakes’ – Putin Breaks Silence On Prigozhin’s Death; 5 Killed In Senegal Building Collapse

Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin’s death

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid tribute to his one-time ally and Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who was killed in a plane crash Wednesday, calling the mercenary group chief “a person with a complicated fate,” multiple outlets reported.

In a televised address, Putin revealed he had known Prigozhin since the 1990s. While seemingly referencing his failed mutiny, the Russian Leader added that Prigozhin “made serious mistakes in life”

He said, “This was a person with a complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in life but also sought to achieve the necessary results – both for himself and at a time when I asked him to, for the common cause, such as in these recent months.

5 killed in Senegal building collapse

At least five people were killed and eight injured when a building collapsed in Senegal’s capital Dakar, a government official has said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse, or how many people were inside when the disaster happened on Wednesday morning in the Dakar suburb of Rufisque. An official from the interior ministry at the scene, Birame Faye, said on Wednesday firefighters pulled five lifeless bodies from the rubble.

Eight survivors were taken to the hospital for immediate treatment. Faye said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the collapse. Residents said it could have been linked to construction in an adjacent building. Senegal’s booming construction industry is poorly regulated and safety protocols are often ignored.

Bayelsa’ll remain PDP state after November 11 – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the state which has been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, will remain so after the governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Diri said this in his remarks at the inaugural meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council, for the Bayelsa Governorship Election, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, Thursday. He expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious because of the party’s track record of performance over the years as well as his modest achievements over the little over three years in office.

He said, “I am happy that I am here because when you finish school you do not write your testimonial, it is the principal that does that, I am happy that my testimonial is being written right in front of me. “So, what do I have to say, all I can say is thank you. The little effort we are putting in that part of our country is resonating across the whole country.

Tribunal Affirms PDP Candidates For Plateau Senate, Rep Seats

The National Assembly Elections Tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has affirmed the return of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for the House of Representatives and the Senate seats respectively.

The election of Musa Agah as member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency was upheld following the inability of the petitioner, Mohammed Gwani of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to prove allegations of electoral misconduct concerning over voting as well as nomination and sponsorship of the winner.

In the other judgment, the petition of Gyang Zi of the Labour Party (LP) against Simon Mwadkwon of the PDP for the Plateau North Senatorial seat was dismissed for lack of merit. The two petitions were determined on two issues whether both PDP candidates at the time of the February 25, 2023 polls were qualified to contest the elections and whether the elections can be said to have been conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

