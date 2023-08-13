Today’s Headlines: Harsh economy: Kill corruption, not Nigerians—Tunde Bakare, Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

Harsh economy: Kill corruption, not Nigerians—Tunde Bakare

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, lamented that the subsidy removal is having adverse effects on Nigerians just as he urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle corruption and not Nigerians.

On the fuel subsidy removal and its harsh economic impact on Nigerians, Bakare said: “Mr President, kill corruption, and not Nigerians. No economy can thrive on impunity” Speaking on the theme ‘Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still’ at the church auditorium, located on Kuditat Abiola way, Ikeja in Lagos, the cleric faulted the proposed military intervention in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

He said: “Local support for Nigeria by Nigeriens is at an all-time low. It is, therefore, counter-productive to engage in warfare. While we condemn coup d’etat in West Africa, we recognize that the situation calls for deep, introspection on the part of African leaders. We call upon Nigeria at this time to provide good leadership. The real question is whether President Tinubu can provide moral leadership even in the domestic context.”

Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa have expressed profound sadness over the news of the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro. In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President extended his deepest condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government, and the people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu recognized Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication to fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, noting his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the President’s visit to France in June this year, which was the President’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office.

Having devoted himself fully to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, from 1983 to 2018, the President remembered Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

Alleged racketeering: Kano redeploys Perm. Sec sets up a fact-finding committee

Kano State Government has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Safiyanu Kabuga over the allegation of printing and signing of illegal letters of appointment into the state civil service.

The redeployment followed a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Sa’idu Magami on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Baffa Bichi.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye said the letter added that a three-man committee member has been set up by the government under the chairmanship of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, Dr. Sulaiman Wali Sani, to investigate the matter and submit its report within 10 days.

SERAP sues Akpabio, Abass over ‘plan to spend N110bn on bulletproof cars, others’

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over “the unlawful plan to spend N40bn on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70bn as ‘palliatives’ for new members.”

The suit is coming on the heels of the statement by Mr. Akpabio that the Clerk of the National Assembly had sent “holiday allowances” into the “various bank accounts of senators”. Some 137 million Nigerians face extreme poverty.

In suit number FHC/L/CS/1606/2023 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr. Akpabio and Mr. Abbas to review and reduce the N40 billion budgeted to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.”

