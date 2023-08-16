Today’s Headlines: Harsh Economy: Buhari spent 96% of national income on debt — Oshiomhole; N6.9bn FG To Arraigns Emefiele, Allies Thursday

Harsh economy: Buhari spent 96% of national income on debt — Oshiomhole

FORMER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited an economy in which the nation’s revenue was barely enough to service its debt burden, spending 96 percent of its income.

Senator Oshiomhole also said there was no quick fix to the nation’s economy because what he (Tinubu) inherited was a precarious situation. The lawmaker, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, spoke after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa.

Oshiomhole said: “The issue of the economy is a work in progress. There is no quick fix. The Federal Government inherited a terrible economic situation. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden. Spending 96 percent, which is to say every N100,000 Nigeria earns, N96,000 is used to repay debts and to service debt. So, you have only 4k left to pay all the salaries. So, nothing can be worse.

FG Arraigns Emefiele, Allies Thursday

The Federal Government will on Thursday arraign suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his associates for N6.9 billion procurement fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy, and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates. The embattled apex bank chief, who has been in detention since he was suspended from office on June 9, 2023, was accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The offense is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000. The section read, “Any public officer who uses his office or position to gratify or confer any corrupt or unfair advantage upon himself or any relation or associate of the public officer or any other public officer shall be guilty of an offense and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine.’’

NAF’s helicopter crash: Villagers flee communities

Residents of Chukuba communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, LGA, of Niger State, where MI 171 Airforce Helicopter crashed Monday are fleeing the villages in drove, following heavy deployment of troops and equipment by the army.

Recall that the MI 171 Helicopter carrying casualties of bandits’ ambush of Soldiers in Zenguru, Wushishi LGA of the state, crashed in Chukuba, Shiroro LGA. No fewer than 21 soldiers and officers were reportedly killed, while over 50 bandits were also eliminated in the Sunday ambush. The fleeing villagers who are predominantly, farmers and fishermen are said to be trooping to the neighboring villages of Erena, Gwada, and Zumba for safety.

Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Akilu Ishaku, told Journalists that most residents of the communities were fleeing the area for safety and resettling in Erena, Zumba, and Gwada villages, saying “I received the information of the crash from the security operatives in the area, the village Head of Galkogo, and other stakeholders in the area where the incident occurred.

NLC tells IGP to stop meddling in trade union affairs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to stick to the dictates of his job and steer clear of trade union affairs which were clearly beyond the purview of his power to mediate.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, urged the IGP to be concerned with combating the rising rate of crime and insurgency in the country. He said, “We want to warn the IGP to thread with caution and stop meddling in affairs that are clearly beyond the purview of his powers.

If he receives a complaint against any trade union that is carrying out its legitimate duties, the norm is to refer such matters to the Federal Ministry of Labourwhicho has the statutory powers to intervene or apprehend such matters for arbitration but not to begin to hunt the leaders too harass, intimidate or frighten them to submit to whatever their wishes may be.

