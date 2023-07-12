Today’s Headlines: Hand over the presidency to me – Ezekwesili tells critics, Reverse Nigeria Air Project, Expert Tells Tinubu

Hand over presidency to me – Ezekwesili tells critics

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has charged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to hand over the presidency and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to her.

Ezekwesili vowed to tackle the degenerated insecurity in the Southeast and other parts of Nigeria if the presidency is handed over to her.

She vowed to put those behind the insecurity situation in the Southeast to shame. She said that it appears they have once again conferred on her the Constitutional Duties of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

She further stated that they do so without handing the office to her so she can urgently, decisively and effectively tackle the degenerate state of insecurity in the South East and other parts of the country and permanently put them to shame for their abysmal failure.

Reverse Nigeria Air Project, Expert Tells Tinubu

The former general manager of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Alhaji Abubakar Bibi, has condemned the relocation of all ation agencies headquarters from Lagos to Abuja in 2022 by the former Minister of Ation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Bibi, who described the decision as a misnomer that must be changed immediately also described the recent launch of Nigeria Air on the last working day of the former administration as a scam, which must not be allowed to stand.

Bibi further stated that ation agencies had no business in Abuja as Lagos remains the hub of ation business in Nigeria.

Bibi who before his retirement from service a few years ago, was the Ilorin International Airport Terminal Manager, charged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the policy and some other decisions taken by the erstwhile minister in the twilight of the past administration, saying that most of the actions of the past minister setback the industry.

FMDQ Exchange launches derivatives market

FMDQ Group Plc has unveiled its Exchange-Traded Derivatives Market, to enable investors to hedge their inherent financial market risks.

The exchange, in a statement on Tuesday, said the introduction of a derivatives market would provide an opportunity for investors and market operators to convert risk to financial security, which in turn would help attract capital flows, and reduce the cost of capital.

It said the new market would promote market liquidity, and ultimately deepen the Nigerian financial markets.

According to the Exchange, with the CCP’s extensive risk management structures and robust financial resources – c. $20m in FMDQ Clear’s proprietary Default Resolution Reserve, and over $12m from members’ contributions to the CCP’s default waterfall.

Stating that the players would be able to leverage the financial capacity of the very big players in a market structure that transferred counterparty risks to a credible world-class CCP, FMDQ Clear.

NNPCL restates plan to sell shares soon

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has restated plans to issue its Initial Public Offer (IPO) to investors very soon.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said this at the 22nd edition of the 2023 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday in Abuja.

On subsidy removal, Mr Kyari said it had ensured positive change in the sector by freeing up capital for powering the sustainable supply of energy.

On energy poverty, the NNPCL boss said the focus was now to ensure that more people had access to energy.

According to him, if energy is not available, it is not affordable in a definite sense. He said this was due to many structures and issues that made affordability a matter of concern for everybody.

