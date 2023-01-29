Today’s Headlines: Hamza Dalhat Dumps APC, What To Expect If Tinubu Or Atiku Wins- Sheikh Gumi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hamza Dalhat Dumps APC

(Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The incumbent House of Representatives member for Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Hon. Hamza Dalhat, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker communicated his resolve to dump the ruling party in a letter he addressed to the APC Chairman of Batagarawa Ward ‘A’ on Friday.

According to Dalhat in the letter, the decision to resign his membership of the APC was with immediate effect. However, he did not state any reason for his exit.

What to expect if Tinubu or Atiku wins — Sheikh Gumi

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric, who is known for his contact with bandits and herdsmen terrorizing the North-West and North-Central parts of Nigeria, in the second part of his interview with Vanguard’s columnist, Donu Kogbara, and a British journalist, Patrick, speaks on the 2023 polls and the main contenders, Fulani herders/locals crisis and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) secessionist bid in the South-East among other issues in the polity. Excerpts:

Has negotiation ever worked? I mean, if you look at what Daesh has done in Iraq and Syria, there’s nothing about that group that indicates they would negotiate?

Photo Credit: Google ﻿

ISWAP and IPoB are the only two groups that want to destroy the nation. How do you deal with them? You deal with them through dialogue. When you dialogue with somebody, you understand the complexity of his agitations and what he is looking for. You can use their factions to fight them back. If you can get Boko Haram online and Ansaru online, they can take care of ISWAP. And the IPoB, south-easterners who are ready to remain in Nigeria are negligible.

Osun election: Adeleke forged certificate — Tribunal

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Osun Election Petition Tribunal has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the July 16 governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, were able to prove a case of forgery against Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The tribunal, however, held that the forgery case was not enough to disqualify him from contesting the election, adding that the PDP candidate had acquired additional qualifications.

Delivering the majority judgement, the tribunal, led by Justice Tertsea Kume, noted that the petitioners were able to prove a forgery case against Adeleke as EC9, which is the affidavit in support of personal particulars about the governor told “a lie about itself.”

ASUU, FG’s suit adjourned till Feb 6

Photo Credit: Punch

The Federal Court of Appeal has once again adjourned the suit filed against the Academic Staff Union of Universities to February 6, 2023.

The government had in 2022 dragged ASUU before the National Industrial Court over the failure of the union to call off its strike.

Though the NICN ruled in favour of the government and ordered the striking lecturers back to work, the lecturers through their lead counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, had filed a 14-ground appeal before the appellate court.

