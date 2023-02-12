Today’s Headlines; Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Ward Chairman; IG Mourns Late AIG Jimeta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gunmen shoot Imo PDP ward chairman

Gunmen on Saturday night shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

Oke, our correspondent learnt on Sunday, was shot at in his country home at Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

Source: Punch paper

The PDP chieftain was shot around 8:59 pm by gunmen who gained access to his compound by scaling the fence while he was sleeping.

A community source said, “the PDP chairman was shot in his house by gunmen who were waiting for him in his compound.

Photos Credit: Google

JUST IN: IG mourns late AIG Jimeta

The Inspector – General of Police, Usman Baba, on Sunday said the Force Management team and officers of the Nigeria Police Force regret to announce the demise of AIG Lawan Jimeta, a passionate officer and peace lover, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, after a brief illness.

Source: Punch paper

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed on Sunday in a statement obtained by our correspondent.

The PUNCH reports that AIG Jimeta, who hailed from Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, served in various administrative, investigative, training, and operational capacities during his almost 34 years stint in the policing career.

2023 election: CAN speaks on alleged N2bn from Peter Obi

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to a letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that the sum of N2 billion was given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi to Churches under the umbrella of CAN.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

CAN’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, its President, and made available to reporters on Sunday.

The CAN president stated categorically that the so – called letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and addressed to the office of CAN President is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

New naira: Ekiti joins suit against FG

Ekiti State Government has applied to be joined as a co -plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court on the naira redesign policy and the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the swap of old notes for new ones.

The state Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, SAN, filed the application for join them at the apex court on Friday seeking three reliefs.

Source: Punch paper

The attorneys general of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, who are plaintiffs in the suit with the number SC/CV/162/2023, had sued the Attorney General of the Federation, who is the defendant in the matter against the naira redesign policy and the deadline for swapping of the old currency notes given by the CBN.

The Ekiti State AG, is in the application “seeking leave of this honourable court (Supreme Court) to join the Applicants as a Co -Plaintiff in this suit; an Order of this Court joining Attorney General of Ekiti State as a co- Plaintiff in this suit; and for such order or further order that this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in this circumstance of this suit”.

