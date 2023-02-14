This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Raze Imo Lawmaker’s Country Home, Buhari Arrives For APC Rally In Imo

Gunmen raze Imo lawmaker’s country home

The country home of the lawmaker representing Orlu state constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Paschal Okolie, has been razed by gunmen.

Okolie’s house at Umudura Akwakuma in Okporo community was invaded around 1am on Sunday morning and burnt, it was learnt.

The lawmaker on Tuesday confirmed the attack on his country home to journalists and called on security agents to arrest insecurity in the state.

Okolie said that his library, documents, household items and artefacts got burnt as his house was razed by the arsonists.

The lawmaker said, “On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at about 1am, arsonists invaded my residence at Umudura, Akwakuma, Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area and set it ablaze. All my household items, my library, documents and invaluable artefacts were lost in the inferno. I am still thankful to God that no life was lost.

“I have consistently condemned without mincing words, these acts of aggression, destruction and associated killings which have sadly become trademarks in our dear state.

“The burning of my house without provocation is another challenge to the security agencies to rise to the occasion and bring the perpetrators to account. I have no doubt that they are not relenting but more is expected of them so that our people will begin to have peace of mind.”

Buhari arrives for APC rally in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Dan Anyiam stadium venue of the All Progressives Congress(APC)presidential rally in Imo State.

The President, who arrived at the stadium around 1: 25pm, was accompanied by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Buhari commissioned a 15km MCC and Urratta road before making his way to the venue.

The President moved straight to the podium to inspect the stand on which the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Shettima Kashim would stand to address the mammoth crowd.

Banks Ignore Supreme Court, Reject Old Notes

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) across the country yesterday started rejecting the old naira notes despite the Supreme Court order extending the deadline till tomorrow, February 15 when an action would most likely be taken.

Daily Trust findings across several states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indicates that the commercial banks were turning down customers who had walked into their branches to deposit old notes collected over the weekend.

Recall that a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, last week, issued an order of interim injunction halting the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the use of the old banknotes of N200, N500, and N1, 000.

The court adjourned the hearing of the main case until tomorrow, February 15.

Idris, Abubakar to die by hanging for murder of Ondo couple

Two men Ayuba Idris and Tasur Abubakar has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing about four years after the allegedly killed a couple, identified as Mr Kwaku and Mrs Tope Kwakye at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olufoam, Akure, Ondo State.

The two accused who alleged killed the couple on May 1,2019 by 8:30pm were sentenced to death after they were found guilty of the charges against them by Ondo State High Court in Akure on Tuesday.

While delivering judgment, Justice Williams Olajide, said the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond the reasonable doubts.

He subsequently went ahead to pronounce death sentence on the two accused persons.

Police Kill Member Of Kidnap Gang In Port Harcourt, Recover AK-47 Rifle

Officers of the C4i Intelligence Unit of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralized a member of a five-man kidnap gang operating in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Confirming the incident via a press statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command Grace Iringe-Koko said the gang was trailed and arrested after a gun battle at the Ndoki Water Side area of Port Harcourt.

“50mindstives of the Rivers State Police Command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, have raided the hideout of a five-man kidnap syndicate who specializes in kidnapping high-profile residents of the state and demanding huge sums of money as ransom,” the statement read.

“The operatives, while acting on credible intelligence, on Saturday 11th February 2023 at about 03:00hrs, swooped upon the syndicate at Ndoki Water Side, Port Harcourt. In the gun battle that ensued, a key member of a five-man gang terrorizing Rivers State was neutralized.

“One AK-47 rifle with 26 rounds of ammunition and one revolver pistol with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from an arrested suspect while one kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt. Efforts are being made to round up the fleeing members of the syndicate.”

The Commissioner of Police, the statement, added, urged residents of Rivers State to remain calm, and vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police.

Katsina withdraws ‘N11bn fraud’ suit against Shema

The Katsina state government says it has withdrawn a criminal suit against Ibrahim Shema over an alleged misappropriation of N11 billion belonging to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

In 2016, the state and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Shema, a former governor of the state, on a 24-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, fraud, conspiracy, and forgery, among others.

He was arraigned alongside three others — Lawal Safana, Ibrahim Dankaba, and Sani Makana. They all pleaded not guilty.

Speaking to journalists at the government house in Katsina, Abdulrahman Umar, the state’s director of public prosecution, said an application was filed before the court to discontinue the prosecution of the suit.

Umar said a separate suit filed by the EFCC is still ongoing.

