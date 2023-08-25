Today’s Headlines: Gunmen kill two Customs officers in Kebbi, ECOWAS hasn’t declared war on Niger, c

Gunmen kill two Customs officers in Kebbi.

According to Punch news, The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command, has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by gunmen suspected to be bandits in the state on Thursday.

The spokesman for the command in the state Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Mubarak Mustapha, confirmed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in the state on Friday morning.

The statement confirmed that the team who were on a stop-and-search operation along the Bunza – Dankingari- Koko road when the suspected bandits in a Toyota Corolla car engaged them in a shootout.

“On Thursday, 24th August 2023, at about 0128hrs, a team of Kebbi Area Command officers and men of the Nigeria Customs, while on a stop-and-search operation based on credible information along Bunza – Dakingari – Koko Road, were engaged with heavy gunfire by suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“In the melee that ensued, two personnel of the Command, named Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, paid the supreme price.

ECOWAS hasn’t declared war on Niger, citizens – Omar Touray.

According to Punch news, The President, Economic Community of West African States Commission, Omar Touray, has said the sub-regional body has not declared war on the people of Niger Republic nor is there any plan to invade the country.

Touray said this on Friday at a press conference on developments in Niger and ECOWAS Member States in transition at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Leaders in the Economic Community of West African States Commission bloc said that they would keep all options on the table for a peaceful resolution to the crisis and ordered the activation of an ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted July 26 in a military coup led by the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

‘I’ll be back stronger,’ Amusan says after 100m world title defeat.

According to Punch news, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan says she will be back stronger next year after losing the world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams on Thursday in Budapest.

In an interview with journalists after the game, Amusan said, it was quite “a journey getting into the final” despite all she had gone through in the last couple of weeks.

“I Just want to say a huge thank you to who has been supporting me through the ups and downs, Ya’ll stood by me, kept praying for me, God Bless you all, I am sorry I might have let you all down, but we will back stronger definitely.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she said.

Defending champion Tobi Amusan lost her world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams on Thursday in a shock win at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Ogun court jails two for stealing Dangote truck parts.

According to Punch news, A Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta South Local government area of Ogun State, on Thursday, has sentenced two persons, Emmanuel Choice and Ojuola Akande to three months imprisonment for stealing motor parts of a truck belonging to Dangote Cement Transport company.

In a separate judgment, the court also sentenced one Olaiya Abdulrahman to six months imprisonment for driving recklessly which led to the injury of one Olusegun Olusanya.

The prosecutor, Lawrence Olu-Balogun, noted that on August 22, 2023, Emmanuel and Ojuola stole four tyres, four rims and four drum hubs from the trailer body marked DT/7736/CH and two tyres, two rims, one drum hub from the trailer body marked DT/7579/CH valued N976,715.00 belonging to Dangote Cement Transport, Ibese.

He noted that the defendants committed offences that bordered on felony to wit and stealing and therefore contravened Sections 516 and 383 of the Criminal Code Vol. II Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2004.

