Today’s Headlines: Gunmen kill six in Benue night attack, Iwobi admits tough pre-season.

Gunmen kill six in Benue night attack.

According to Punch news, Some gunmen, on Sunday night, invaded Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities in the Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing six people.

According to a resident, the attackers rode into Igba Ukyor community on motorcycles at about 8pm, shooting indiscriminately, leading to the death five persons.

The resident, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said the gunmen later moved to another community nearby where they killed one person.

“As a result of the invasion, some of the villagers ran into the bush last night for fear of being attacked. They only returned this morning from their hiding,” the resident said.

Confirming the attack, the Benue State Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, Bemgba Iortyom, who hails from the local government, said six people were killed by the gunmen.

He said, “Information available to me indicates that the unknown gunmen riding on Bajaj motorcycles stormed Igba-Ukyor settlement area of Daav, Ikóv Council Ward of Ushongo LGA at about 8pm yesterday (Sunday ), and shot indiscriminately with automatic firearms, killing five persons on the spot.

Iwobi admits tough pre-season.

According to Punch news, Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi is relishing a fresh start at Everton following the club’s pre-season camp in the Lake Geneva area, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Toffees’ manager, Sean Dyche, has intensified the team’s preparations with five days of training sessions and a friendly fixture against Stade Nyonnais, which Everton won 2-1.

The victory was secured by second-half goals from Katia Kouyate and Neal Maupay, with Iwobi playing a pivotal role in both strikes.

Iwobi provided a superb assist for 19-year-old Kouyate and later set up Francis Okoronkwo, who won a penalty allowing Maupay to find the back of the net. Reflecting on the week, Iwobi emphasised the value of the training and the positive team dynamics that have emerged.

“It’s been tough… of course, it was my first week back. It’s been hard, it’s been hot, it’s been humid, but those conditions will help us for the season,” Iwobi told evertonfc.com.

He expressed his delight in reuniting with his teammates, praising the team’s chemistry and high spirit, emphasizing the collective ambition to improve upon last season’s performance.

“Obviously, as a team we don’t want to be where we were last year. We want to improve and with the players we have, with the quality we have, we should be able to do that,” he said.

Suspended EFCC chair spends 33 days in custody.

According to Punch news, The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has spent 33 days in the custody of the Department of State Services.

The secret police arrested Bawa on June 14, hours after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in a statement announcing Bawa’s suspension, cited “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him” as the reason for the President’s decision.

Since his arrest, the DSS has kept mum on the specific offences for which Bawa was arrested, the level of investigation and whether charges would be filed against him in court.

A statement by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, shortly after Bawa’s suspension on June 14, said the embattled EFCC chair arrived at the facility of the DSS in response to an invitation.

“The Department of State Services has invited Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him,” the DSS spokesman had said.

The PUNCH reported that days after the arrest, the DSS searched Bawa’s house and office in Abuja.

Lover, prophet to die by hanging for killing LASU undergraduate.

According to Punch news, A 42-year-old prophet, Segun Philip, and 23-year-old Owolabi Adeeko were on Monday sentenced to death by hanging by an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikire, for killing a final year student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele, for ritual purposes in 2019.

Justice Christiana Obadina also sentenced Owolabi’s 46-year-old mother, Bola, to two years imprisonment for eating human flesh.

Adeeko and Daley-Oladele met in LASU and were dating before the man invited her to Ikoyi, Osun State, in December 2019.

But while on the visit, Daley-Oladele was lured to Philip’s church also in Ikoyi, where she was drugged and killed with a pestle.

After harvesting some organs from her, the two men buried the deceased’s remains in a shallow grave within the church premises.

The organs harvested from the deceased were reportedly used to prepare a concoction for Owolabi’s mother to improve her business fortune which was nose-diving at the time.

The three defendants were first arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Apomu in January 2020 but were re-arraigned before High Court, Ikire in November 2021, for conspiracy and murder.

During the trial, the prosecution team led by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Adekemi Bello, who appeared with Ajibola Alade, told the court that under interrogation, Owolabi confessed to the police that he used his girlfriend to prepare a meal for money ritual for his mother.

