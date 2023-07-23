Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Set Patrol Van Ablaze In Delta, Presidential Tribunal: Heavens won’t fall if you’re removed – Atiku Replies Tinubu

Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Set Patrol Van Ablaze In Delta

Commercial drivers and their passengers on Sunday fled into the bush as gunmen shot dead two policemen in Delta State. The gunmen also burnt down the police patrol van, DAILY POST can report.

The incident occurred along the Ughelli-Asaba Road by the Oleh roundabout.

It’s not clear if the gunmen carted away the service rifles of the policemen at the time of this report.

Atiku Replies Tinubu

A former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his position that nullifying the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, may lead to anarchy in the country.

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, said he observed that President Tinubu, in the final written address he filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, misunderstood the depth of issues that were raised against his election.

The PDP candidate, who placed reliance on Supreme Court decided case-law, maintained that the heavens would not fall, should the court nullify President Tinubu’s election.

NDLEA Releases Lists Of Successful Candidates

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the final lists of successful candidates for the 2023 recruitment exercise for Narcotic Officer and Narcotic Assistant cadres.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson to NDLEA, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The development comes on the heels of the agency’s 2023 recruitment exercise, which commenced on March 12.

Lagos Confirms Mass Burial For ENDSARS Victims

The Lagos state government says the bodies of 103 victims of #EndSARS protest in 2020 prepared for mass burial were not from the Lekki tollgate.

The state government, in a statement released on Sunday, said no dead body was retrieved from the Lekki toll gate as a result of the protest.

The statement was signed by Olusegun Ogboye, permanent secretary, Lagos ministry of health.

