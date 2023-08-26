Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Kidnap APC Organising Secretary In Kaduna, Ganduje Inaugurates New NWC Members Amid Protests

Gunmen Kidnap APC Organising Secretary In Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped the Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Kawu Yakassai.

He was kidnapped from his village in the Soba Local Government Area at about 9pm on Friday.

As of press time, the kidnappers were yet to establish any contact with the family of the victim or the Kaduna State APC leadership.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has condemned the abduction of the APC official.

The governor, in a short statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, directed security agencies to go after the kidnappers and ensure the safe return of the victim.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property of all residents in the state, adding that part of the steps taken to achieve security in Kaduna was to employ 7,000 vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

Ganduje Inaugurates New NWC Members Amid Protests

Senator Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)late evening on Friday inaugurated the newly nominated members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, amid defiant opposing protesters.

Women groups from Cross River, Edo as well as protesters from Kogi and Abia APC Stakeholders had mounted protests against the inauguration for various reasons.

The late evening event was held in the Conference Hall of the party and witnessed by scores of party faithful who were on hand to support their new leaders.

Recall that the inauguration was earlier scheduled for Thursday but was stalled by the combined protests by aggrieved stakeholders including the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello as well as those from Cross River and Abia states. Addressing the gathering, Ganduje acknowledged the discontentment expressed by stakeholders in some states, assuring that the matter is not foreclosed.

“We will look into it he assured”.He also urged the new members to take their task dutifully adding that there is a lot of work to be done to reposition the party.

The National Chairman however revealed that the various discussions with the relevant stakeholders, all the people earlier presented by their states for NWC membership but later dropped would be carried along in the APC administration

CUPP urges Gov Nwifuru not to use empowerment scheme for political patronage

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ebonyi State chapter has called on Governor Francis Nwifuru to shun the attempt of using empowerment schemes as a political patronage.

The chairman of CUPP, Chinedum Elekwachi made this known in a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Saturday.

He called on the governor to properly utilize the funds allocated to him by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to allete poverty of Ebonyians rather than using the funds as political patronage.

The coalition of political parties commends His Excellency Rt Hon Ogbonna Nwifuru for his thoughtfulness and his policy direction of taking Ebonyians out from the dungeons of poverty and street hawking.

“This particular policy direction will drastically reduce poverty and encourage craftiness which in return will yield the productivity rate of the state. The empowerment scheme should not become an avenue for political patronage” they stated.

Tribunal throws out petitions against two PDP lawmakers in Kaduna.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State has dismissed the petition filed against two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives members.

The tribunal on Saturday dismissed the petitions instituted against David Umar Gurara, who represents the Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency, and Hon. Bashir Shadow, a member representing the Kauru Federal Constituency.

They were returned in the House of Representatives election conducted on February 25th, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They were dragged before the tribunal by the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Gabriel Haar Zock and Hon. Mukhtar Zakari.

In his petition, Zock alleged that elections were not conducted in 43 polling units, asking the tribunal to nullify INEC’s proclamation and order fresh elections.

Zakari had instituted a petition against Shadow alleging that he presented a forged school certificate and prayed the tribunal to order INEC to issue him a certificate of return as he came second during the election.

Delivering the judgment in the petition filed by Gabriel Haar Zock, the Tribunal Chairman Justice H.H Kereng, who delivered judgment in David Umar Gurara’s petition, declared that the petitioner had failed to provide credible evidence to prove his case. He dismissed the petition in its entirety.

