Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Kidnap 10 Persons In Rivers, Army Promises To Deploy Troops For Census

Gunmen kidnap 10 persons in Rivers

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped over 10 people in the Isua community of Joinkrama 2, Engenni Kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A resident of the community told DAILY POST that four children were among those kidnapped on Tuesday, August 9.

According to the source, the victims, mostly women and children, were on their way to the farm across the Orashi River, when they were abducted.

A family member of one of the victims, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told DAILY POST the kidnappers have yet to contact them for ransom.

Army promises to deploy troops for census

The Nigerian Army has assured the National Population Commission that it will deploy troops during the 2023 census.

This, it said, is to enable the commission to conduct the forthcoming census successfully.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, pledged on Thursday when the Chairman National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, led the Board of Commissioners and Directors on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

It read, “The Army pledged continuous support to the National Population Commission to enable it to conduct the forthcoming 2023 census successfully.

Appointing Only Five Ministers From South-East Unfair, Unjust – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has decried President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of only five ministers from the South-East, describing it as “unfair and unjust”.

The group expressed their displeasure in a statement signed by its President General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday.

Ohanaeze recalled that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations, saying Igbos did not play much part in the process.

It noted that the South-East is shortchanged by the fact it has only five states while other geopolitical zones have a minimum of six.

President Tinubu nominate 48 candidates for ministerial positions and they have all been screened by the Senate. The five nominees from the South-East include Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Uche Nnaji (Enugu) and Doris Uzoka (Imo).

Troops neutralize 2 Boko Haram terrorists, one surrenders

Troops of Joint Task Force North East tion Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralize two Boko Haram terrorists at Crossing Point along Kuka in Kondug, Borno state following an ambush operation.

This is just as another notorious terrorist surrendered to troops of 222 Battalion at Geizuwa in Konduga LGA.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known said, “Troops laid in wait for the marauding terrorists at the Crossing Point, before engaging them in a fierce firefight that neutralized two BHT, while others fled in disarray.

“The gallant troops recovered 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device(IED) shell, five Pento injections and the sum of Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Naira.

