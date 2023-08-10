Today’s Headlines: Gunmen kidnap 10 persons in Rivers, 20 killed in renewed Plateau community attack

Gunmen kidnap 10 persons in Rivers

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped over 10 people in the Isua community of Joinkrama 2, Engenni Kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A resident of the community told DAILY POST that four children were among those kidnapped on Tuesday, August 9.

According to the source, the victims, mostly women and children, were on their way to the farm across the Orashi River, when they were abducted.

A family member of one of the victims, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told DAILY POST the kidnappers have yet to contact them for ransom.

He said: “For over 48 hours now, the people and the entire community of Isua Joinkrama have been plunged into deep sorrow over the kidnapping of no less than 10 individuals in the community. This sad event took place on Tuesday, August 9, 2023, in the wee hours of the day, when the victims went into the bush across the Orashi River in search of their daily bread for their families.

20 killed in renewed Plateau community attack

Twenty persons were reportedly killed with over 10 others injured by assailants in the Heipang District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State in North Central Nigeria.

According to Channels Television’s report, residents of the community said the attackers came in the early hours of Thursday and invaded the community while they were sleeping.

Residents said the efforts of vigilantes in the community were not strong enough to ward off the attackers who they claimed had superior firepower against the vigilantes’ Dane guns.

According to them, the duel with the attackers resulted in the death of four of the vigilantes as they set some houses on fire, burning residents who were asleep and could not escape from the sudden attack.

7-day ultimatum issued Niger junta yielded no result — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has lamented that the 7-day ultimatum issued to the Military junta of Niger Republic that toppled a democratically elected government of President Mahmood Bazoum has not yielded the desired result.

The West African Bloc, ECOWAS, In its first extraordinary meeting on the Niger crisis, held in Abuja on August 4th, issued a seven days ultimatum to the military junta to return the country to democratic rule or face consequences for its action.

ECOWAS had sent envoys to Niger hoping to douse the tension and resolve the impasse diplomatically but Regional Bloc’s efforts seems to hit the rocks as its envoys were met with Niger’s junta rebuff.

ECOWAS has since issued several sanctions on Niger, including financial sanctions on individuals connected to the military rulers as well as threatened military actions against the military junta if they failed to vacate office and reinstate the embattled President.

But in his opening remarks, ECOWAS Chairman and president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu noted that the seven days ultimatum did not get the needed result as expected.

Nigeria’s South-East Governors Meet In Enugu Over Insecurity, Others

Governors of South-East Nigeria under the aegis of South East Governors Forum are meeting in Enugu.

The five governors of southeastern states – Alex Otti of Abia, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu and Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo are currently meeting behind closed doors in Enugu State Government House.

This is the maiden meeting of the governors in the region since the inauguration of new governors on May 29, 2023.

Kukah Centre, Global Right Organize Town Hall Meeting to Promote Peace, Security

Kukah Centre in collaboration with Global Right a Non governmental Organizations, on Tuesday organized high level town meeting to help in promoting peace and security in North Western Nigeria.

Speaking at the event Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, said the meeting became necessary looking at the recent happening in the region.

He further explained that sectionalism, fanatism , injustice , religious intolerance are responsible for insecurity in the country.

