Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Burn Imo Market, Raze Vehicles, Police Kill 8 Bandits In Benue Gun Battle

Gunmen Burn Imo Market, Raze Vehicles

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home on Friday night burnt part of Amaraku market located in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.

Apart from burning the market, the gunmen also razed vehicles and goods and services belonging to the traders, who are mostly women.

The fleeing gunmen also burnt vehicles in the Obolo community, Isiala Mbano LGA.

(Photo credit: Google)

Police Kill 8 Bandits In Benue Gun Battle

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday killed eight suspected bandits after a militia gang invaded Akpuna village in the Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Today 8/7/2023 at about 12pm, a militia gang invaded Akpuna village, Ukum LGA of Benue state and were shooting sporadically,” Channels Television was reliably informed.

Upon receipt of this information, police teams in collaboration with other security agencies rushed to the area and engaged these bandits who were eventually repelled, the police source added.

Gunmen Attack Benue Communities, Burn Several Houses

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Some gunmen have reportedly killed 24 residents in Zaki Akpuuna 1 and Diom communities of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, North Central Nigeria.

SaharaReporters gathered the killing occurred on Saturday morning, when the terrorists invaded the communities around 8am.

Locals, who spoke to The PUNCH on the latest attack, said that the attackers did not only massacre the residents including women and children but also burnt down several houses in adjourning villages.

Emir of Ilorin Replies Soyinka, Says Festival Cancelled To Prevent Crisis

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari has said the planned Isese festival was cancelled to prevent a crisis in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This is in response to the criticism by Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka who took a swipe at the monarch for his role in preventing an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding an Isese festival in the state.

In a statement on Friday signed by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona, the emir said the decision to cancel the festival was the only way of preventing situations that might lead to a crisis in parts of the country.

