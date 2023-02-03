Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Attack Police Facility In Anambra; Kill One, Buhari Meets APC Governors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gunmen attack police facility in Anambra, kill one, burn building.

Photo credit: Daillypost

Gunmen at about 11 pm on Thursday attacked a police facility used by Anti-Cult operatives in Obosi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

DAILY POST gathered that the men killed one police officer and burnt down a building in the formation, using petrol bomb.

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying that a huge deployment of operatives were sent to the area immediately the command got information about the attack.

President Buhari meets APC Governors

Photo credit: Daillypost

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governors, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, are meeting with the president at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Reason for the meeting is still sketchy at the moment but it may not be unconnected to the ambition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had a few days ago, raised the alarm alleging that some elements in the presidency are working against the former Lagos governor.

Tinubu’s Loyalist And Lagos Parks Committee Chairman, MC Oluomo Writes Electoral Body, INEC To Allow His Transporters Distribute Election Materials.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has written to the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow his members to distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on Election Day.

This appeal is stated in a letter the union wrote to INEC in January 2023, which states that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had been suspended and that INEC should disregard any relationship with them.

Ugwuanyi campaigns in markets, gets endorsements from traders, supporters.

Photo credit: The Guardian

There was jubilation in Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North and Udenu councils of Enugu State, on Wednesday, as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District stormed Ogige Market, Nsukka, Eke Ozzi Market, Ogrute, and Obollo Afor Market in the three councils, respectively, to canvass votes for the PDP ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Ugwuanyi, who trekked with his campaign train along and inside the markets, canvassing votes for the party, received cheers and endorsements from traders and supporters.

The governor urged traders and supporters to vote for PDP during the elections to continue enjoying peace and good governance in the state.

Photo credit: Google

Theoptimus06 (

)