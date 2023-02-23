This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Attack PDP Candidate In Enugu, Atiku Will Stop Borrowing – PDP PCC

Gunmen attack PDP candidate, kill driver in Enugu

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo.

The PUNCH gathered that the incident happened at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy.

His body, according to reports, was burnt with the vehicle.

Atiku will stop borrowing, says PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will not be asking for debt forgiveness from foreign countries if elected.

It said Atiku would rather ensure that the repayment terms and interest rates are in line with global terms.

It also promised that the former Vice President will stop borrowing.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the council’s Director of Voter Intelligence and Strategy, Osita Chidoka, said, “We are not asking them to forgive our debt, we are asking them to make sure that our repayment terms and our interest rates are in safe and global terms and we will be able to make sure that we fulfil those obligations as of when due.

“Nigeria needs that person that will reintroduce sensible economic policies, so the first thing we will do about our debts is when you are in a hole, you stop digging so we will stop digging, we will stop borrowing to start with and stopping borrowing means that we are going to review our economic revenue profile and make sure that the government expenditure is not on the wrong priority.”

I’ll Be Neutral As I Was In Edo, Ekiti, Anambra, Osun – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured the presidential candidates in Saturday’s election of a level playing ground, saying he will adopt a neutral position as he had earlier done in off-season governorship elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Anambra states.

LEADERSHIP recalls that candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) won the governorship polls in those states.

The president made this comment yesterday during the signing of a peace accord by all the presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, facilitated by the Kukah Centre and the National Peace Committee (NPC).

Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Gunned Down 48 Hours To Election

The violence in the South East region has continued even in the week of the 2023 General Elections.

Mr Oyibo Chukwu, candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s Enugu East Senatorial District election, was killed 48 hours to the election.

Chukwu was killed at Amechi, Awkunanaw local government area of Enugu while returning from a campaign rally.

He was murdered alongside five of supporters.

The killers were also said to have burnt him and his supporters who were with him inside his car.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying his party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties which felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state.

