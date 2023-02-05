Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Attack Kaduna Labour Party House Of Reps Candidate, Sack Residence, Kill Two Persons , New naira: Obi begs Nigerians to bear with CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gunmen Attack Labour Party Candidate, Sack Residence

(Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

Gunmen on Friday night invaded the residence of the Kaduna State Labour Party’s (LP) House of Representatives candidate for Lere Federal Constituency, Suleiman Tambaya, killing two persons.

The incident occurred at about 10:00p.m at Tambaya’s residence at Gure village in Lere Local Government Area of the state when he was away at a political meeting in Kaduna, the state capital.

The assassination attempt on the Labour Party’s House of Representatives candidate is coming barely three months after gunmen also attacked and killed the Party’s women leader, Mrs Victoria Chimtex, in her residence in Kaura Local Government Area of the state in November 2022.

Recall that the gunmen who killed the Labour Party women leader in the state also shot her husband in the leg. However, till date, no arrest has been made on Victoria’s killers.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Peter Obi Begs Nigerians To Bear With CBN

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday morning pleaded with Nigerians to bear with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government over the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes and the biting challenges experienced across the country.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Obi said currency redesigning was not peculiar to Nigeria, saying that the inconveniences experienced now would yield long term economic benefits, adding however that improvements could have been made in the implementation.

The LP candidate and former Anambra State governor, further urged the CBN and commercial banks to increase efforts to make the new naira available to Nigerians.

Atiku Is Nigeria’s Public Enemy – APC PCC

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25, 2022, poll.

This is as the campaign council described the former vice president as “Nigeria’s number one public enemy” following the latter’s call for non-extension of the deadline for the old naira swap.

In a statement the APC PCC Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, the campaign council said the alleged current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity with its attendant hardship revealed the true character of Atiku as public enemy number one.

If You Don’t Want G5, You Will Fail, Wike Warns PDP

(Photo Credit: Channels Television)

Governor Wike said this during the party’s campaign rally at Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

The G5 also known as the ‘Integrity Group’ is a coalition of disgruntled governors who opposed the party’s choice of leadership under the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as well as the non-inclusivity of the southern members. They include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

While addressing the party faithful on the ground on Friday, Wike claimed the G5 is an integral part of the party’s success which can not be easily displaced.

