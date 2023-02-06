Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Attack APC Campaign Venue In Rivers, At Least 105 Reported Dead As Earthquake Hits Syria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gunmen Attack APC Campaign Venue In Rivers

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Some unidentified gunmen have invaded the campaign venue of the All Progressives Congress at Omuma Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The gunmen suspected to be political thugs also vandalised properties at the venue.

APC had arranged the venue for the rally Sunday night but the thugs attacked the area and destroyed all the property in sight.

Photo Credit: Google)

At Least 105 Reported Dead As Earthquake Hits Syria

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The Syrian American Medical Society, SAMS reported that at least 105 people died in Syrian opposition areas due to a strong earthquake on Monday morning.

The Chairman of SAMS, Bassel Termanini, told dpa that the organisation covered about 50 per cent of the healthcare in the areas.

Termanini said he got reports that 105 people have been killed at the moment and more than 600 seriously injured, mainly in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib.

He added that the numbers were expected to rise as rescue operations continued and patients recovered from the earthquake rubble.

Cross River Residents Storm Banks In Search Of Cash

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Residents of Calabar city in Cross River state, on Monday, stormed the various commercial banks in search of cash.

The Agency of Nigeria correspondent who monitored the situation reports that there were long queues at the Automated Teller Machines across the city.

NAN also reports that there was also a long queue of those trying to gain access to the banking hall for one transaction or the other.

However, most of the ATMs were not dispensing cash, and security personnel at most of the banks were having a tough time trying to maintain order as a result of the crowd.

I Will Reduce Cost Of Governance If Elected – Obi

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he will reduce the cost of governance if elected in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 23.

He disclosed this his official Twitter handle on Monday as part of his address to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

TLucky (

)