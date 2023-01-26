Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler In Kaduna﻿, Wike Hosts Obasanjo In Port Harcourt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Kaduna﻿

Gunmen have abducted Joshua Ahmadu, the district head of Chawai in Kauru LGA of Kaduna state.

Abel Adamu, president of Chawai development association (CDA), confirmed the news.

In a statement by Raphael Joshua, public relations officer of the CDA quoted Adamu as saying the traditional ruler was kidnapped on Tuesday night.

Wike Hosts Obasanjo In Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Thursday, received former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor local government area of the State.

Wike and his close associates received the former President few minutes ago at his private residence.

Obasanjo is scheduled to be the key note speaker at the “2023 Port Harcourt International Conference” holding at the Dr. obi Wali International Conference Center in Port Harcourt.

Group Slams Melaye For Mocking Tinubu At Rally

A group, under the auspices of Social Rehabilitation Gruppe has condemned the action of a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Dino Melaye, at the campaign rally of the party in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The group alleged that Melaye dancing and falling on the podium during the rally, was mocking the health condition of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, describing Melaye’s action as a show of shame.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Coordinator and Convener of the group Dr Marindoti Oludare on Wednesday.

2023: Police confirm killing of one person in Jigawa APC rally

The Police in Jigawa State have confirmed the killing of one person identified as Halliru Lafka in a clash between rival groups at a campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kazaure Local Government.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP. Emmanuel Ekot Effiom confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said that police are hunting the suspected killer who was said to have disappeared to the neighbouring Kano State after he committed the crime.

