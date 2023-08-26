Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Abduct APC Chieftain In Kaduna, APC Swears In Six New NWC, Zonal Members

Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Kaduna

Photo Credit: The Cable

Gunmen have kidnapped Kawu Yakassai, the organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state.

Yakassai is said to have been abducted on Friday night in Soba LGA of the state.

No ransom has been demanded for the release of the APC chieftain yet.

Confirming the development on Saturday, Mohammed Shehu, chief press secretary (CPS) to Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, said his principal has directed security agencies to fish out the kidnappers and rescue Yakassai.

APC swears in six new NWC, zonal members

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has stressed the need for unity among the rank and file of party leaders and members in order to provide the desired political leadership for the country.

He gave the charge shortly after six newly elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and a zonal organising secretary were sworn in late Friday night at the NWC Hall of the party’s national secretariat.

Photo Credit: Google

The inauguration came on the heels of the approval of the nominations of the officers by NWC at its meeting on Wednesday, amid protests from the Abia, Cross River and Kogi states chapters of the party.

Minister pledges Shelter Afrique’s support for estate developers

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has promised the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria to lead a crusade to ensure that the body gets support from Shelter Afrique.

Dangiwa made the promise when he received the executives of REDAN led by the President/CEO, Aliyu Wamakko, in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “We are the second largest investors of Shelter Afrique but despite all that Nigerians have not benefited much from them. I think their engagement with REDAN has opened an avenue for us to benefit from them.

“As a minister, I will lead that crusade to ensure that you get the necessary support from Shelter Afrique. I have to commend REDAN for their wonderful performance in this crusade for the housing deficit in the country, and also for increasing the stock of houses within the country.”

Earlier, the President/CEO of REDAN, Aliyu Wamakko, commended the minister on his well-deserved appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New ministries: Oyetola, Alake, others may share buildings, directors

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Days after President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers who will work in his cabinet, some of them who were appointed to head newly created ministries will have to work without physical offices and government officials assigned to them, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.

Some of the new ministries were created from old and existing ones.

For instance, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which is currently headed by Gboyega Oyetola, emerged from the Ministry of Transportation currently headed by Said Alkali.

Though the two ministers were sworn in on Monday, Oyetola resumed at the Ministry of Transportation immediately while Alkali resumed at the same ministry on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Google

