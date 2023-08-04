Today’s Headlines: Growth Of APC In Rivers Not Linked To Wike-Party Leaders, North West Youths Hail Tinubu For Nominating Matawalle

Growth Of APC In Rivers Not Linked To Wike — Party Leaders

Key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have expressed reservations over the nomination of former Governor Nyesom Wike as minister, saying he was never a contributor to the growth of the party.

A statement signed by the APC Publicity Sec­retary in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, on Thursday, which was made available to Daily Indepen­dent, said the formation and growth of the party took painstaking efforts of several loyal members, some of whom lost their lives in the struggle to en­sure a solid party structure in the state.

Nwauju argued that it was unfair to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.According to him, APC’s growth has been organical­ly steady since 2015 that the party came into being.

He said APC leaders in the state, who deemed it necessary to speak so as to set the records straight, maintained that the party surpassed its votes of 2015 during the 2019 elections, when Wike was governor on the ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stressed that APC ex­perienced natural, internal growth over time, and be­cause of the efforts of par­ty, technocrats in the state it narrowed and eventual­ly surpassed the lead that PDP had since 2015.

North West Youths Hail Tinubu For Nominating Matawalle

North-West Support Group for Tinubu has hailed the inclusion of Bello Muhammad Matawalle in the second batch of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, saying it is an excellent choice.

The group, in a statement signed by its chairman Lawal Danlami Shuni and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja, yesterday, said they are elated by the inclusion of the former Zamfara State governor in the nomination list on which the North-West in particular had placed huge expectations for fairness and commensurate consideration and reward for contribution to the election victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate.

“We find this second list of nominees submitted by the presidency to the senate quite encouraging to those of us who sacrificed so much from the North-West.

“We are reassured that the Tinubu presidency is keeping its part of the mutual understanding that upon victory, states and zones would be considered for reward according to their levels of contribution at the polls.

“It is no secret that among all North-West states only Jigawa and Zamfara were able to deliver to the APC and Tinubu at the presidential polls,” he said.

Why I Visited Buhari – First Lady.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has given reasons why she paid a courtesy visit to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support he gives always.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, she prayed for long life , good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his brief remarks after the visit, the former president expressed appreciation noting that the visit which was to see how he is settling down to life after public office was remarkable.

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay,” he said.

Others who were there with the first lady were the wife of the Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda and the wife of the speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Daura, among other APC women chieftains in the state.

We’ve Not Received Order To Intervene In Niger Republic — DHQ.

The Armed Forces of Nige­ria has stated categorically that it has not received any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the military junta in Niger Re­public.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria said it cannot pro­ceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without a mandate from the Author­ity of Heads of State and Government.

A statement issued by the Acting Director of De­fence Information, Briga­dier General Tukur Gusau, said the attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria was drawn to an online re­port stating that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is assembling its forces for military action in the Re­public of Niger.

In a counter-statement, the Defence Headquarters pointed out that it is no lon­ger news that some mem­bers of the Republic of Ni­ger Armed Forces seized power from a democrati­cally elected government through unconstitutional means.

And in reaction to this illegal takeover of govern­ment, the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to inter­vene in the crisis.

The Nigerian military clarifies that the military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the government of the Re­public of Niger to constitu­tional order.

