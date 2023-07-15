Today’s Headlines: Group Urges Atiku, Peter Obi To Withdraw Petitions Against Tinubu; Diri Warns Troublemakers In Nembe Kingdom

Group Urges Atiku, Peter Obi To Withdraw Petitions Against Tinubu

Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have been advised to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal to pave a smooth way for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration that is poised to take Nigerians to the promised land. The Zonal Coordinator of the Association for Political Stability in Northeast (APSAN), Haruna Garba advised Bauchi at the association meeting to review the success and challenges of the just 2023 polls to make possible amends as well as chart a way forward.

According to the Zonal coordinator, the legal action by the two presidential candidates of the opposition political parties is an old political machination that is being tailored by the opposition to truncate the course of democratic governance.

Haruna called on the petitioners at the presidential election tribunal to jettison their complaints for the national interest, political stability, growth, development and prosperity of the country, which the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government have started on a clean slate.

Diri Warns Troublemakers In Nembe Kingdom

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has warned those fomenting trouble and beating the drums of war in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the state to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, when members of the Nembe Se Congress paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, Diri stated that government will not fold its arms and watch a few individuals disturb the peace of the Nembe kingdom, particularly in the Bassambiri community.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Saturday, expressed displeasure over the actions of a few people fomenting trouble yet playing the victim.

Police Arrest 7 Suspected Kidnappers In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected kidnappers who have been terrorizing residents of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement by the Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

The members of the kidnap syndicate arrested are Isah Gambo, 25 years old; Hamza Ali, 26 years old; Ali Isyaku, 27 years old; Danlami Isyaku, 30 years old; Abubakar Isyaku, 25 years old; Adamu Alh. Lado, 30 years old; and Usman Dan Asibi, also known as Na Mansur, 30 years old, all from Mansur and Papa Yalo villages.

According to the release, preliminary investigations revealed that the aforementioned suspects are the notorious kidnappers terrorizing the Alkaleri community and beyond.

The PPRO said that the police conducted raids and searches at their various hideouts, leading to the recovery of prohibited firearms, including one locally-made revolver pistol, one locally-made AK-47 rifle, one locally-made fabricated pistol, and one locally-made pump action.

NDLEA Investigates Shooting Incident Involving Officers In Delta

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint in the Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta state, where unfortunately a young person was hit by a stray bullet.

The young boy eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The agency made this known in a statement signed by its Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Saturday.

