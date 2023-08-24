Today’s Headlines: Group Back Wike On Abuja Land Demolition, Senate probes public procurement under Buhari

Groups back Wike on Abuja land demolition

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Scores of demonstrators on Wednesday threw their weight behind the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his threat of demolition of illegal structures in Abuja.

According to the groups, the former governor of Rivers State was merely assuring Nigerians that he would follow due process to restore the Abuja master plan.

The minister had stirred the hornet’s nest when he vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed in the nation’s capital during a press briefing at his new office in Abuja on Monday.

The threat had sent shivers down the spine of many residents in the FCT, with many alleging that the former Rivers governor may toe the path of ex-FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, who demolished many structures in his bid to sanitise Abuja.

However, the protesters under the aegis of The Natives backed Wike, saying the panic over the minister’s alleged threat of demolition should not unsettle residents of the FCT.

Biden ‘not surprised’ by reports of plane crash in Russia

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that reports saying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed was not surprising.

Senate to investigate procurement fraud in MDAs under Buhari

Photo Credit: The Cable

The Senate Committee Chairman on Public Procurement, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed that the era of procurement fraud in federal government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) has come to an end with the coming of the 10th Senate.

He, therefore, said the upper chamber will investigate activities in the procurement system since 2019 under former president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, with the inauguration of the cabinet by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians should expect a better procurement experience that will define the renewed hope for all citizens.

The lawmaker, who also represents Edo Central senatorial district, stated this during an interview with journalists during the reception of the newly sworn-in Minister of Niger Delta, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that his committee was set up to ensure that MDAs were aligned to a new paradigm shift, where ordinary Nigerians can bid and win contracts, unlike what was obtainable.

“Many wrongs will be corrected. We want to make sure that only qualified persons get the contract job they tendered for”, he stated.

He said that the idea of MDAs calling for bids and lining people up to a rigorous exercise only for them to be disappointed with a bias selection is wicked and unacceptable.

