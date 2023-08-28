Today’s Headlines: Govs Killing APC, Urgent Reform Inevitable–Nwoye; I’m Loyal To Obaseki—Shaibu

Govs Killing APC, Urgent Reform Inevitable–Nwoye

Barr Ben Nwoye is a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State. He is also the secretary of the Forum of former chairmen of the party in the 36 states and the FCT. In this exclusive interview with DAILY POST Editor, Emmanuel Uzodinma, he speaks on the issues limiting the positive growth of the ruling party, the emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje as the national chairman, three months in power by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among others. Excerpts!

Your party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has retained power again after the first eight years. In your assessment, do you think the party has actually grown in terms of having a strong system and institution?

You made a very good point about separating party from governance; the straight answer is No. As a party, we were formed in 2013, and within that 2013 to 2014, we started a major campaign. By 2015, in less than a year of formation, we took over most of the States, House of Assembly, House of Reps, Senate and of course President.

I’m Loyal To Obaseki—Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has pledged his loyalty to his principal, Godwin Obaseki despite the rift between them.

He, however, noted that loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of Edo state.

Shaibu who spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, described the governor as his elder brother.

This is coming following weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.

Kefas, PDP Express Shock Over Party Chairman’s Demise

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has expressed shock over the demise of the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Victor Bala Kona.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Jalingo, the State capital by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello, he noted that the “sad news of the passage of the former Chairman of our great party, Chief Victor Bala Kona, is such a painful one.”

Abdulrazaq Mourns Major Oni Killed In Niger By Bandits

A Major in the Nigerian Army of Kwara State origin, Segun Abiodun Oni, was among the officers and over 20 soldiers recently killed by bandits in an ambush during a military operation in Niger State.

The bloody encounter occurred on August 13, 2023, when the late Major Oni led troops on a military operation to flush out bandits in the area.

Late Oni was at various times Platoon Commander 72 Special Forces Battalion, Company Second in Command, Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion, and Second in Command, Defense Headquarters Special tions Forces Battalion.

He was trained at different military schools in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, United States, Belarus and South Africa.

In his condolence message, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commiserated with the people of Eruku in Ekiti Local Government of the State and the Nigerian Army over the death of the late Major.

