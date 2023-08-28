Today’s Headlines: Governors’ll Deliver Good governance— Makinde, Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

Governors will Deliver Good governance— Makinde

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that governors are now more prepared to perform as they are better equipped with leadership strategies to deliver effective governance. nationwide.

This is as the Oyo State governor described the leadership retreat organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme as a means of deepening governance across the sub-national level.

Makinde who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the NGF stated this in Kigali, the Rwandan capital on Sunday following the conclusion of a three-day training on executive leadership.

Attended by 19 Nigerian state governors at the invitation of the Rwandan President, Mr Paul Kagame; the retreat was dedicated to fostering dialogue on reimagining leadership and leveraging innovative technology, drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey.

Themed ‘Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world’, the participants engaged in sessions that explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination transformation in digital technology, urban planning and socio-economic transformation, and concluded with a private dialogue with President Kagame.

Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

Photo Credit:The Sun paper

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has for the umpteenth time called on President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation at the weekend declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government to free the detained self-determination agitator.

This is as the group plans to honour some Igbo heroes and special allies of Ndigbo at the 2023 Igbo Day celebration in Enugu in September.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 2023 Igbo Day, Prof. Fred Eze disclosed that the event will be chaired by foremost Igbo philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze.

Details from Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia listed those to be bestowed with the post-humous awards to include Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; first Nigerian Military General and Head of State, Maj. Gen. J. T. U. Aguiyi-Ironsi; head ofsState of defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex. Ekwueme; Governor of Eastern Region, Dr. Akan.

Osun APC Faults Adeleke’s Claim On Rule Of Law

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as deceptive the claim of commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the rule of law.

A statement by the party state chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, signed by the party’s director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, yesterday warned Adeleke, to stop arrogating to himself the virtues he does not possess.

The party said Adeleke was dressing himself in a borrowed robe over the statement he made at a three-day executive retreat organised by the African Office of the United Nations Development Programme in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Adeleke was reported to have said, among other things, that: African leaders must allow free and fair elections for democratic survival, adding that democracy can only survive in Africa when leaders allow free and fair elections and elected leaders serve the interest of the citizenry.

Commission To Employ 300,000 Nigerians To Fight Arms Proliferation

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons has said it plans to employ and train about 300,000 personnel across the federation to tackle illegal arms proliferation.

The commission said about 7,000 personnel would be engaged in each state of the federation including the FCT.

In a statement on Sunday, the Acting Director-General of NATCOM, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, said the idea was to tackle arm proliferation thereby making the country safe.

Venomnews (

)