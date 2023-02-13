Today’s Headlines: Governor Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally, DPO, 4 other policemen shot dead in Niger

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped an attack by thugs at All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal rally at Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area.

The APC supporters who converged for a zonal rally at Gashua play ground in their thousands chanted “Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni” meaning we do not want Mai Mala Buni.

The pandemonium started when the Governor was about hand to over APC flags to candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections and suddenly the thugs started throwing sands and objects.

The governor had to be whisked away with the help of his security aides.

Earlier, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan who spoke in Hausa language thanked his Supporters for standing behind him while representing them at the National Assembly.

The unhealthy situation forced the Governor and his supporters to un-ceremonially to find their way back to Damaturu the state capital.

Photo credit || Google

Gun duel in Niger: DPO, 4 other policemen shot dead

An officer in charge of Paiko Division of the Police in Niger State, DPO as Mukhtar Sabiu and four other policemen have been shot dead in a battle with bandits at Munya and Gurara Local Government Areas of the State.

The five police officers were shot dead in a gun battle with bandits who were trying to invade communities in Munya and Gurara local government areas, Wasiu Abiodun, spokesperson for Niger Police Command said in a statement.

But he said the officers joined other to successfully stopped the bandits from attacking a market in Munya LGA on Friday.

He added that they also joined others to engage the bandits during an attack on communities in Gurara LGA on Saturday.

“Regrettably, DPO Paiko SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police personnel from both divisions lost their lives during the gun duel,” the statement read.

Ganduje shuts supermarket over refusal to accept old notes

The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Gandjue, on Sunday, directed the acting Chairman of the Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, to shut down Wellcare Supermarket.

The closure followed the refusal of the said supermarket’s management to accept the old naira notes from customers against the directive of the state government to continue accepting the old notes.

The Chairman of the council made the disclosure shortly after shutting down the supermarket, stating that legal action would be taken against its management.

He warned other marketers in Kano to be aware that the state government has not banned the use of old naira notes as legal tender and therefore, any shop owner caught not receiving the old notes would be dealt with decisively according to the dictates of the law.

Zulum campaigns in Marte, receives PDP decampees into APC

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Saturday received thousands of decampees from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by the party’s candidate for the House of Assembly in Marte Constituency, Jidda Buji.

Buji joined APC alongside leaders and members of his PDP campaign structure and support groups.

The defection took place in Marte town of Northern Borno along the shores of Lake Chad.

Explaining their decision, Buji cited Governor Zulum’s purposeful and committed leadership as the reason for decamping to APC.

“We are happy to join the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC. We came to support our Governor who has provided the desired leadership in piloting the affairs of our dear state,” Buji said.

He added: “It is our wish to be part of history, in rebuilding our communities and providing a better living conditions for our people. It is the will of every well-meaning person to contribute to the development of his state, it is therefore a well-thought decision to join APC.”

Money Laundering: Trial Of Kogi Gov’s Nephew, Wife Resumes Monday

The money laundering trial of two family members of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello: his nephew, Ali Bello; and his wife, Rashida Bello, will resume on Monday before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Ali Bello was among four defendants remanded upon arraignment on February 8, 2023 on 18 counts bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira).

The other defendants are Abba Adauda, Yakubu Adabenege and Iyada Sadat, according to a statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajeren.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. In view of their pleas, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, urged the court to give a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

However, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN) prayed the court to grant his client bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Allow Old, New Notes Co-Exist For 12 Months, Tinubu Tells CBN

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow old and new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to co-exist as legal tenders for the next 12 months.

The APC flag bearer also asked the apex bank to suspend all charges associated with online transactions and bank transfers till the current crisis is resolved.

This was contained in a statement by Tinubu made available to Channels Television by one of his campaign spokesmen, Festus Keyamo on Sunday.

“For the records, I and my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and our campaign council do not have anything against the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policy in principle,” Tinubu said. “We are, however, only concerned about its disruptive implementation and the hardship it has brought on the generality of our people who currently can’t access their hard-earned money to meet obligations and the attendant consequences on the informal sector, where majority operate.”

He posited thus: “To bring immediate relief to our people, we urge the Central Bank to consider the following:

“Following the advice of the Council of States, the CBN should announce that the old and new Naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy.

light (

)