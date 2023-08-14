Today’s Headlines: Gov Uzodinma Unveils Woman As Running Mate, Abia State Bans Okada In Aba, Umuahia Metropolis

Gov Uzodinma Unveils Woman As Running Mate Photo Credit: The Punch papers

Governor Hope Uzodimma announced Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the upcoming governorship election in Imo State. The unveiling took place during a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Owerri. Uzodimma highlighted his achievements and expressed his belief in deserving a re-election.

Abia State Bans Okada In Aba, Umuahia Metropolis Photo Credit: Channels Television

Meanwhile, in Abia State, Governor Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has issued a directive to immediately ban the operation of commercial motorcyclists, commonly referred to as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis. The ban is set to take effect from Monday, August 14, 2023. Any motorcycle found being used for commercial purposes in these areas will be seized by the security agencies.

Kill Corruption, Not Nigerians- Bakare Tells Tinubu

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, expressed his stance on the removal of the fuel subsidy and addressed the issue of corruption in the system. He emphasized that his concern lies with the corruption prevalent in the system rather than opposing the removal of the fuel subsidy.

While acknowledging that the removal of the fuel subsidy has led to harsh economic consequences for Nigerians, Bakare directed his message to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to combat corruption rather than subjecting Nigerians to suffering.

Fresh Fuel Price Hike Looms As Landing Cost Rises By 37.4%

Amid these discussions, there are indications pointing towards another potential increase in the pump price of petrol, marking the third increase within a span of 10 weeks. Oil marketers suggest that the landing cost of petrol has escalated by 37.4% on a month-on-month basis, reaching N632.17 per litre in July 2023 from N460 per litre in June 2023.

This landing cost does not encompass additional charges such as depot-related fees, transportation logistics, and marketers’ margins, which together contribute to a potential delivery cost of nearly N700 per litre at filling stations.

