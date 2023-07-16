Today’s Headlines: Gov Uzo roll out palliative, Ignore calls for Kanu’s release, N’groups tells FG
LP Crisis: Candidates Endorsed By Abure In Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Null, Void
Chief Lamidi Apapa, the Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has called on the electorates in the off-season Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship polls to vote for candidates presented by his faction of the party.
Lamidi said that any candidate presented by or “document signed by Abure now that he is restrained by a court of competent jurisdiction is null and void”.
Apapa, who spoke to Sunday Independent at the weekend, in Abuja, said: “I am the legitimate leader of the party by all ramifications. The law and everything is on our side.”
On the faction controlling state chapters, the Deputy National Chairman said: “By the time Abure was calling people for meetings, he was in charge of the party’s money. But, as of today, the majority of them now understand the truth; that actually, Abure committed fraud.
“And if by tomorrow another meeting is called, they know where to go because they know that if they go to another place, they’re on their own. They are doing that at their peril.”
He also explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would recognize its candidates in the upcoming governorship elections.
He added: “They must because the law is on our side. But, where they fail to, we know what to do.
“I don’t want to pre-empt it. But, since INEC is a creation of the law, they must respect the law.
Gov. Uzodimma Raises Workers’ Minimum Wage To N40,000, Rolls Out Palliatives
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the weekend rose to the challenge of hardship recently made worse by the removal of fuel subsidy in the country, raising the minimum wage of workers in Imo State to N40,000 and rolling out multiple palliatives that will go a long way in alleting the sufferings of the citizens.
The multiple palliatives include but are not limited to enhanced free transportation, feeding and medical care for workers, generous loans to genuine farmers, the establishment of marketing and commodity boards, payment of gratuities to retirees, mass housing, recruitment of more teachers for primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, bursary and scholarship for Imo State students, among others.
Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, in a statement on Saturday, stated that Governor Uzodimma unveiled the package at a special meeting of critical stakeholders comprising religious leaders, politicians, farmers, traders, labor leaders, among others, which he convened at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri.
The Governor said he knows that “because we are buying petrol now at the rate of N530 per liter as against the previous rate of N189, you may hardly believe it. But I know that faith and hope are recurring words in our everyday lives.”
“Because you have hope and I know you also have faith in what we are doing, you will ultimately triumph. And I want you to be rest assured that this promise will come through. My dear brothers and sisters, you must believe me, when I tell you that I am truly touched by the reality on the ground. Yes, I am personally affected because whenever the nose weeps, the eyes join.”
Ignore Calls For Kanu’s Release, Northern Groups Tell FG
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resist and disregard what it describes as “the unpatriotic calls” by the Igbo leaders for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.
A statement on Saturday issued by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG Spokesperson, told President Tinubu to remain resolute in seeing through Kanu’s prosecution along with his sponsors, backers, and collaborators for the heinous crimes against the Nigerian state and innocent Nigerian citizens, so as not to set the wrong precedent of regional leaders interfering with the course of justice.
The CNG reminded Mr. President that by acceding to the demands for Kanu’s release, his government would be exposed to questions as to the status of the innocent Nigerian citizens of other regions killed, dispossessed and displaced as a result of Kanu’s incitement.
The group rather called on the Federal Government to intensify ongoing action to disband all militias and armed groups in the South East and other parts of Nigeria, by resorting to the use of force if need be, to ensure that no group can challenge the state in its prerogative to maintain law and order and protect citizens’ lives and properties.
According to Suleiman, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has taken stock of events unfolding in Nigeria, noting especially, the unrelenting disturbances created by certain interest groups in the South-East, ignited and incessantly fanned and executed through the force of arms and terrorist tactics by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and co-authors of mindless violence and separatism.
Tinubu’s Post-Subsidy Palliatives Dubious Analysts
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has asked President Bola Tinubu to shed more light on his request for N500 billion to be used to provide palliatives for Nigerians.
CACOL’s Chairman, Debo Adeniran, in a statement signed by the organization’s Director of Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo, recalled that President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter sent to the National Assembly and read during plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.
In the letter, the president proposed an amendment to the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act, saying, “The request has become necessary to, among other things, the source for funds necessary to provide palliatives to mitigate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.
“Thus, the sum of N500bn only has been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliative to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.”
Adeniran stressed: “We believe Nigerians need to know more about the N500bn the president is requesting. He should make the details of how the money would be spent more clearly to the average Nigerian.
“Since we are not against the provision of palliatives for Nigerians who have been negatively affected by the removal of the fuel subsidy, we are calling on the President to reveal the details of how the money will be spent.
“In a country where a humongous amount of money had been expended in the past years majorly on palliatives and the low number of people that benefitted from the said palliatives, it will be unthinkable for this administration to follow the part of the past administrations.
“We are all living witnesses to the way and manner some foodstuffs that were meant to serve as palliatives for Nigerians were locked up in warehouses across the country by some greedy and selfish people in power at the detriment of pauperized, traumatized and famished Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To avoid the mistakes of the past administrations, the Tinubu-led government should publicise how it intends to spend the money, the names and locations of the beneficiaries, the modalities for disbursing the money, and the conditions attached to the disbursement (if any), and other details that would set the minds of Nigerians at peace knowing fully well that the money would be used as planned.”
