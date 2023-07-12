Today’s Headlines: Gov Umar Namadi Swears In 16 New Commissioners; Tinubu Meets Ag. EFCC Chairman Chukkol

Namadi Swears In 16 New Commissioners

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has sworn in 16 new commissioners after their confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

The ceremony was held at the Government House Chamber in Dutse, the state capital.

The governor assigned portfolios to the newly appointed commissioners and also charged them with being committed to the actualization of the administration’s 12-point agenda.

Tinubu Meets EFCC Chairman Chukkol

President Bola Tinubu, has received in Audience, the acting EFCC Chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol.

President Tinubu met with the acting chairman of the agency at the State House on Wednesday.

We’ve Commenced Review Of Cybercrimes Act 2015–NSA

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu says the Federal Government is currently making efforts to amend the Cybercrimes ( Prohibition, Prevention etc ) Act 2015 to safeguard the nation’s cyberspace from the increasing attacks by criminals.

This is even as he said that building a sustainable cybersecurity system is critical to attaining the

Sustainable Development 2030 Agenda.

The NSA said the issue of AI and virtual assets are amongst other several critical inputs from stakeholders that are being considered in the amendment process.

He disclosed this at the 2-Day 2023 Cyber Secure Nigeria Conference, organised by Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN ) in Abuja.

Tinubu Seeks Reps Approval Of N500bn For Subsidy Palliatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, requesting the approval of N500 billion to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Essentially, the president is seeking the amendment of the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate the funds.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas read the letter of the president’s request at Wednesday’s plenary.

