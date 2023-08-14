Today’s Headlines: Gov. Sule Swears In 16 Commissioners;FG To Continue Partnering With Motherless Homes—NCS CG

Gov. Sule Swears In 16 Commissioners

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sworn in 16 new Commissioners, comprising 13 men and three women.

It would be recalled that on July 28, 2023, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State submitted a list of 17 commissioner nominees to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation as members of the state executive council.

The state assembly led by Abubakar Ibrahim Abdulahi screened 16 out of the 17 nominees that appeared for the screening.

The speaker said that a commissioner nominee, Haruna Musa from Nassarawa Eggon LGA, did not appear for the screening, saying he was indisposed.

Gov. Sule, while swearing in the commissioners on Monday in Lafia, urged them to shun corrupt tendencies and key into his administration’s vision of transparency, Accountability and the rule of law.

The newly appointed members of the state’s Executive Council were charged to come on board with a winning attitude, ingenuity, and deep insight in handling every situation.

The governor reminded them that the hallmark of good governance is service to the people where trust is sacred, urging that they must not betray the people’s trust.

The governor warned that he would not tolerate any form of incompetence or corruption.

He urged them to prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure that the citizenry enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

The governor said the dependable appointees were selected based on track records of service after careful consultation, saying the state stands to benefit from their experiences.

Sule urged the new commissioners to justify the confidence Government reposed in them.

” I want to congratulate you on your well-deserved appointments as we have made wider consultations in selecting Commissioners across the state.

” I want to implore you to key into my administration’s vision of transparency and accountability, and you are to shun corrupt tendencies.

” I also urge you to be dedicated and work hard as this administration cherishes hard work, commitment and loyalty,” he said.

Sule stressed that the new council was tied to value addition and must be able to add value to the art of governance in the state.

The governor specifically appreciated the Speaker, Nasarawa state house of Assembly Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and other assembly members for speedy screening and confirmation of the commissioners.

The Governor announced Hon. Yakubu Kwanta as Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources.

Aishatu Rufai- Women Affairs

Umar Abubakar Dan’akano- Agriculture

Munirat Abdullahi – Finance

Timothy Kasuwa – Special Duties, Security and Public Matters

Ja’afaru Ango- Youth and Sports Development

Margaret Elayo – Special Duties, Humanitarian Services and NGOs.

Bala Mulki- Lands and Urban Development.

John D. W Mamman -Education.

Abubakar Imam Zanwa -Water Resources and Rural Development.

Mr Samuel Kafu Emgba -Science and Technology.

Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Muhammed Iyimoga – Trade and Investment.

Barr. Labaran Magaji- Justice.

Dr. Gaza Gwamna- Health.

Mu’azu Gosho- Housing and Transport.

FG To Continue Partnering With Motherless Homes—NCS CG

As part of efforts to help and put smiles on the faces of vulnerable and motherless children across the country, the Federal Government has said it would identify and partner with orphanage homes to assist in taking care of the children and ensure the best environment for their survival.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) Adewale Adeniyi, who stated this on Monday, while inspecting the facilities at the Dorian Home, Akure, Ondo state capital, stressed the need to give love, succor, joy and hope to abandoned children with a view to give them the best of care.

Adeniyi assured that the formation will extend the distribution of relief materials such as rice, vegetable oil, soap and spaghetti, clothing and all other necessary items to the orphanage homes across the country to make life better for the vulnerable children.

According to him, the inspection was necessary so that the formation would be able to assist the home in taking care of children resident in the home, saying as part of responsibilities of NCS, materials and items for the upkeep of children in orphanage homes are supplied.

He commended the founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dorian Home, Dr. Lola Bayode, over the facilities put in place for the children saying this showed her passion for the welfare of the children

The Comptroller General said: “We are an agency of the government and our mandate is basically to work around and generate revenue for the country.

“We do not generate this revenue in a ghost city, we operate within society, communities and border areas within state commands.

“When we do this, we also feel that we have a responsibility to the community that helps us generate that kind of revenue.

“So, we want to remain a very committed and patriotic agency of government. This is why we find it necessary for us to seek out organisations like this(Dorian Home) that are responsible for taking care of the community that we serve and forge partnership with such organisations. In doing so, we also learn from the experiences we have had in the past.

“In the past, when we tried to extend hands of fellowship to places like this, we either had situations where some of those things might be diverted and end up in the wrong hands, or some of them might also end up in the markets and then be sold.

“So, this time in our review strategy, we want to identify these organisations. We want to be sure they have the proper structure to drive what they are doing. Then we also want to see passion and their commitment towards it.

We Await Makinde’s Directive On Adagunodo’s Replacement—Oyo PDP

The Oyo State Chapter of the party has said it awaits the directive of the leader of the party in the state, Governor Seyi Makinde, on whom to support, notwithstanding the nomination of Mr Kamarudeen Ajisafe by the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next South West Chairman of the party,

It would be recalled that the PDP in Osun State had last week nominated a former chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area of the State, Mr Kamarudeen Ajisafe, as a replacement for Mr Soji Adagunodo, the South West Chairman of the party, until his death in May.

Asked whether the Oyo PDP aligned with the nomination of the Kamarudeen, Public Relations Officer of the Oyo PDP, Mr Micheal Ogunsina, speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, said the Oyo State PDP presently had no candidate to become the South West Chairman of the party.

Ogunsina said the party had not arrived at a position and would only toe the line stipulated by the party’s leader, Makinde.

Ogunsina said: “Oyo State PDP currently does not have an exact position on who replaces Mr Soji Adagunodo.

“We are completely on the same page with Governor Seyi Makinde; whoever the governor picks and supports is the person we are also supporting.

“We are fully behind the decision of His Excellency as it concerns that matter. From Oyo State, there is no candidate for now.

“Yes, we are aware that Osun PDP has nominated Mr Kamarudeen. We are not for or against; we are waiting for the directive of the governor.”

The nomination of the Osun PDP had also sparked a reaction in the South West chapter of the party, where through the zonal spokesperson, Mr Sanya Atofarati, in a communique, it maintained that the South West Zonal Secretary of the party, Mr Rahman Owokoniran, will act pending the election of a new zonal chairman.

PDP Chieftain Accuses Opposition Of Stoking Obaseki-Shaibu Feud

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Edo North, Chief Moses Aimiomode has accused opposition elements in the state of stoking the feud between the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, in a bid to further diminish the fortunes of the party in the Northern Senatorial District.

While he lamented that the conflict seems to be escalating into a full-blown crisis casting a dark shadow over the political landscape of the state, Aimiomode noted that the crisis is the handiwork of those who feel that the deputy governor is the reason why they have not benefited from a government they worked to enthrone.

The crisis between the two leaders reached a crescendo last Friday when the governor accused his deputy of trying to stage a coup against him after the deputy secured an interlocutory injunction restraining the governor, the House of Assembly, security agencies, and others from initiating impeachment proceedings against him.

The governor, through some of his supporters, had also accused the deputy governor of being responsible for the crisis and failure of the PDP in the state in recent times.

However, Chief Aimiomode stated that the deputy governor was not the cause of the failure of PDP to win House of Assembly seats in Edo North, but instead attributed the situation to the absence of the legacy group -Dan Orbih, Pascal Ogbomeh, and others- as well as the influence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who he said is loved by his people and even in Obaseki’s Edo South.

The Chieftain noted that these factors were responsible for the loss of seats in the House of Assembly election, coupled with the fact that some of the persons fueling the present crisis were among those who worked against the party in the last election but have now chosen to use the deputy governor as a scapegoat.

He said; “Governor, even those you are appointing as Commissioners today joined in voting against our party and ruining the chances of success but today you are empowering them within Edo North as against those who stood firm for the party alongside side your deputy”, he noted.

The PDP chieftain noted that the exclusion of the deputy governor from the affairs of the PDP in Edo North will further affect the party negatively, especially as the state prepares for a major election in 2024.

According to him, the deputy governor, today, remains the only face of PDP in Edo North and his exclusion will be to the advantage of the APC which already has a strong presence in the area.

“Governor Obaseki should know by now that his deputy governor is an asset to him and the party. He is not a general that stays at home and commands his officers to go to war. He is a general that stays in front and leads his soldiers to the battleground. Even if you don’t want him to succeed you in office as most governors in the Southern part of the country are, there are ways you can cleverly frustrate his efforts without embarrassing him”, he stated.

He reminded the governor of how his deputy played a great role to ensure his political survival when Comrade Oshiomhole planned to humiliate him, noting that in doing this, the deputy governor offended his kinsman while ensuring that the governor was saved from being disgraced.

He called on the governor and his supporters to listen to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians who have called on them to embrace dialogue as a way out of the present crisis with his deputy, who has always seen him as an elder brother.

Chief Aimiomode said that those drumming and clapping for the crisis were not doing so in the interest of the governor or his deputy, nor for the PDP and the state but are actively doing so as a preparation for the eventual takeover of the state by the APC.

