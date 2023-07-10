Today’s Headlines: Gov Mutfwang Orders 24-Hour Curfew; I‘ll Never Call Tinubu My President – Bakare

Gov Mutfwang Orders 24-Hour Curfew

Plateau State’s Governor Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mangu Local Government Area following attacks by suspected bandits that resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, made the announcement in a statement released on Sunday.

The curfew was imposed in order to restore law and order in the area, according to the statement.

Consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties,” the statement added.

I‘ll Never Call Tinubu My President–Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Saturday vowed never to call the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his president.

He noted that he would address him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ‘My President’.

Bakare disclosed this while responding to a question after delivering his speech on the Zoom programme titled ‘Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora’ organised by the PTB4Nigeria In Diaspora Group.

He said: “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated. I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing onto someone who does not have that value.

He said that at “any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”

APC Shifts Caucus, NEC Meetings To Honour Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday night shifted the long-awaited meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday by one week.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said both meetings will now hold on July 18 and 19 respectively.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively,” the notice said.

Continuing, Omisore announced that the change in date was honour President Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The ECOWAS chairmanship is a position held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries, chosen on a rotating basis for one year.

Obasa Deserves Credit For Tinubu’s Victory –Omisore

A former Lagos lawmaker, Ipoola Omisore, has said that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, deserves credit for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 poll.

Omisore, who represented Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II for two terms, disclosed that the Obasa was among the critical stakeholders who used their resources, influence and time to pave the way for Tinubu’s victory at the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primaries and the general election.

The former lawmaker, who is also an advertising guru, made the revelation while chatting with journalists on his exploits as a marketing communication practitioner and politician.

Omisore, who will be celebrating his 75th birthday this weekend, eulogised Obasa who was recently re-elected as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term.

