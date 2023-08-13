Today’s Headlines: Gov Mutfwang condemns killings in Plateau, Tinubu hails Prof Sekoni at 80

Gov Mutfwang condemns killings in Plateau

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has condemned in strong terms the bloody attack that claimed lives in Heipang community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area in the early hours of Thursday.

A statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere said the governor also condemned the killings at the recent attacks in some villages in Mangu Local Government Area where more lives were lost.

Governor Mutfwang enjoined security agencies to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

Tinubu hails Prof Sekoni at 80

President Bola Tinubu has hailed renowned Professor of Semiotics and African Literature, Professor Ropo Sekoni, as he turned 80.

In a statement on Saturday by Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media, he acknowledged the important contributions of Sekoni to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and the global body of knowledge.

“Today, I celebrate and congratulate my friend, comrade and longtime associate, Professor Ropo Sekoni, on his 80th anniversary. Attaining 80 years of age is a wonderful gift from God. I join his family and our mutual friends on this important milestone.

Shaibu pledges loyalty to Gov Obaseki, says ‘boss victim of political jobbers’

Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has alleged attempts by fifth columnists to widen the imaginary gulf between him and the governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in a selfish attempt to feather their own nests.

Reacting to a ‘shocking’ statement, by Governor Obaseki where he alleged desperation and a coup to oust him, Shuaibu while addressing his aides on Saturday morning, again pledged his loyalty to the governor.

According to him, political jobbers sold the coup dummy to the governor whom he referred to as his ‘elder brother’ with a view to provoking more crisis so they could profit off it.

He said it is preposterous to contemplate a coup against a man who has given him so much latitude to operate.

While denouncing the allegations, Hon. Shaibu was emphatic in stating that the claims were not only baseless but also malicious attempts by political jobbers hell-bent on misleading the governor “with the singular aim of damaging my reputation and sowing seeds of discord between me and my brother governor”.

Traditional rulers to get monthly allowance to administer domains

The Edo State Government Executive Council has approved the implementation of a 1979 Law on local council administration, which translates to a new regime where all traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas of the state will receive monthly allowances to administer their domains.

In a statement, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq. said the decision was reached at the Executive Council meeting, held at the Government House, Benin City.

Ogie noted, “The Council resolved that there would be a traditional council in each local government area across the state’s 18 local councils. In the law, the Oba of Benin remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs and also the permanent chairman of the Benin Traditional Council. The Benin Traditional Council is the umbrella body of Edo South Traditional Council.

“The allowance will enable the traditional rulers in the 18 LGAs to perform their statutory roles, such as ensuring social cohesion and peace, traditional vigilance and harmonious living across various communities.”

According to him, “The Edo EXCO re-emphasised that the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs as well as permanent chairman of the umbrella council in Edo South Senatorial District. The budget and funding of the Benin Traditional Council will be completely independent of the financing which goes to all other traditional council of the various local government areas in the State.

“The Executive Council noted that with the development, the various traditional rulers across the local government areas will now be able to optimally perform their roles within their domains, working with other relevant stakeholders to maintain peace and order and accelerate grassroots development.”

