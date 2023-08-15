Today’s Headlines: Gov Lawal Visits Victims Of Bandits Attack, Omooba Sosanya At 80

Zamfara: Gov Lawal visits victims of bandits’ attack

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday, condemned in strong terms the banditry attack on residents of Bungudu Local Government Area.

Recall that the bandits’ attack left four persons killed and scores injured.

Photo Credit: Google

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris said the Governor was in Bungudu to commiserate with the Emirate and people of the local government.

He added that Governor Lawal visited the Emir’s Palace to reassure them of his administration’s commitment and readiness to bring an end to the menace of banditry.

Omooba Sosanya at 80

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Nipples’ earliest recollection of Omooba Samuel Olumuyiwa Sosanya was a twain: one tall and dark, the other slight and fair; but both, as a tag team, always making regular sorties to the Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, now president of the Federal Republic.

The Omooba was the slight and fair one, with a rather formidable moustache, which somehow reminded you of the Wizard of Kristen Hall himself, Herbert Macaulay. The tall and dark one was Engr. Adedayo Adeyemi

It’s economic shutdown if petrol price rises again — Labour

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday threatened to shut down the economy without giving notice to the government, if the petrol pump price was increased again.

It also raised alarm over the alleged hijack of the duties of the Ministry of Labour and Employment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

But the Presidency in a swift reaction, said President Bola Tinubu is concerned about economic hardship in the country and is working hard to ameliorate the situation.

This is even as oil marketers yesterday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to act urgently to halt the consistent slide in the value of the naira against the dollar, saying the development had significantly impacted the pump price of petrol.

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, issued the threat while responding to the advice of the Director, Trade Union Services, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Emmanuel Igbinosun, that Labour should explore due process in its agitations before embarking on strike.

Igbinosun gave the advice in his remarks at the on-going African Trade Union Alliance meeting holding in Abuja.

Abure inaugurates LP caretaker committees for Lagos LGs

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has inaugurated caretaker committees for the 20 local government areas of Lagos State.

Inaugurating the 16-member executive for each of the 20 council areas on Sunday evening in Lagos, Abure expressed confidence that the party would be victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Court, where it is challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Abure, in the company of the LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Prof. Pat Utomi and others, said that the 2023 general election was “a struggle to liberate Nigeria.”

While decrying the current economic hardship in the country as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, the LP National Chairman condemned the spate of killings in some parts of the country, especially Plateau.

