Today’s Headlines: Gov Inuwa Felicitates Borno Governor, Zulum At 54; Lai Congratulates Axxess CEO, John Olajide

Gov Inuwa Felicitates Zulum At 54 Birthday

Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as he marks his 54th birthday today.

“I join the good people of Borno state and indeed the family and well wishers of my dear brother and friend, Professor Babagana Zulum in celebrating his 54th birthday, which is a great milestone in life worth celebrating”, the governor stated in a goodwill message issued by his director general of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

Governor Inuwa commended the unwavering commitment of Professor Zulum in addressing the challenges of governance in his State, and in carrying out people- oriented projects and programmes, which endeared him to the masses, not only in his state but across the country.

He lauded the chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum for using his good office to impact positively on the lives of his people as well as for his strives to restore peace in the insurgency ravaged Borno state and by extension, the North East sub-region.

“Your courage and excellent performance as well as the zeal and passion for peace and good governance have indeed stood you out”, the governor noted.

The Gombe governor prayed Almighty Allah to continue to bless Governor Zulum with good health, wisdom and long life to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Lai Congratulates Axxess CEO, Olajide

Former minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated the chief executive officer of Axxess Technologies Solutions, USA, Mr. John Olajide, on his appointment as the board chairman of the Corporate Council for Africa (CCA).

In a letter to Mr. Olajide made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Alhaji Mohammed who is currently the managing partner of Bruit Costaud, affiliate of Ballard Partners, USA said the new appointment underscored the profound status in which the appointee is held within the business community globally.

“Your unwavering commitment to boosting economic development, advancing trade and fostering partnerships between African countries and global partners is genuinely commendable.

“As chairman, I am convinced that your expertise and visionary leadership will undoubtedly steer the Corporate Council for Africa towards greater heights and leaving a long-lasting effect on the advancement of businesses in the African continent,” he said.

Mohammed added that the appointment is a true testament of Olajide’s exemplary commitment to excellence and innovation and his reputation as a dynamic and strategic leader.

The former minister expressed the confidence that under Mr. Olajide’s guidance, the Corporate Council for Africa would continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s economic landscape.

Govt Relocates Factory From City Centre

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the relocation of Golden Tripod Limited – a manufacturing company, out of the city centre in Uyo, to a suburb over environmental pollution.

Eno, who ordered a detailed investigation into the activities of the Chinese manufacturing company, relocated it from Ikot Ekpene Road, a major street in Uyo, to the Ibom Industrial Park in Itam, Itu Local Government Area.

Speaking yesterday while flagging off the construction of a 2.2km Tabernacle Road project, off Ikot Ekpene road in Uyo; the governor directed the commissioners for Environment and Internal Security to within 48 hours provide him with a report on activities of the factory.

The governor stated that the industrial park was the most appropriate location for the company due to reports of environmental pollution received about the factory.

The governor called on investors establishing industries in the state to make use of the industrial park, assuring that the park will provide a veritable environment for industries to thrive.

Bauchi Govt Urges Partnership With FRSC On Road Crashes

The Bauchi state government has called for active collaboration with the State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to reduce accidents and road traffic violation.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the call while granting audience to the Bauchi State sector commander of the FRSC, Patrick Ikaba, at Government House, Bauchi yesterday.

Mohammed who expressed concern over the spate of accidents in highways across the state said the collaboration would enhance operations of the State Road Traffic Management Agency (BAROTA) to ensure safety of road users.

According to the governor, under the arrangement, personnel of the FRSC would actively work with BAROTA in controlling illegal business operations which often cause difficulties for motorists passing through busy weekly markets across the state.

He assured of the state government’s commitment to provide all the needed support that would facilitate smooth running of their activities.

Earlier, the sector commander who said he was at the Government House on a familiarisation visit informed the governor that already, the corps had introduced new operations aimed at decongesting markets and some busy areas.

