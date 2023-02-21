Today’s Headlines: Gov El-Rufai denies plan to demolish bank, Kebbi police arrest three with N17m fake new currency notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity: Gov El-Rufai denies plan to demolish bank

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has denied reports that he revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of a bank in the state.

Reports had on Monday emerged that El-Rufai had revoked the bank’s license for failing to comply with his directive to accept the old N500 and N1,000 notes from customers in the state.

But reacting, the Governor said the report was a lie.

He tweeted, “Cursed, congenital liars like you use social media anonymity every day to incite and acquire likes.

“May your evil intentions translate back into your life experiences now and forever. Why not show the pictures of the bank buildings and the bulldozers?”

Kebbi police arrest three with N17m fake new currency notes

Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three persons in possession of fake new currency notes worth N17 million, reasonably suspected to be counterfeit.

Addressing newsmen at the headquarters, yesterday, the state’s Commissioner of police, Ahmed Magaji Kotangora, said that the suspects were arrested on January 29, 2023, at about 0910hrs, by police officers attached to Warrah Police Station with the help of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Warrah Motor Park.

The commissioner of police, who gave the names of the suspects as Faruku Zubair, Ibrahim Musa and Salisu Mohammed, all ‘m’ of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages, Ngaski Local Council , respectively, said investigation has been completed and suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Cubana Chief Priest offers scholarship to boy who stood in front of Obi’s convoy

Cubana Chief Priest, the socialite, has offered a scholarship to Yusuf Alabi, the boy who stood in front of a convoy of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

Yusuf went viral after he stood in front of Obi’s convoy during the LP’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos.

In a recent Instagram post, the Imo-born businessman said he would sponsor Yusuf back to school till the end of his tertiary institution.

“Yusuf’s Life Will Never Be The Same Again, He Has Received So Much That Will Take His Family & Him Out Of The Trenches. Dude Dropped Out Of School In JSS 2 To Push Truck & Do Offloading Jobs So I’m Sending Him Back To School Where He Belongs Till The End Of His Tertiary Institution,” he wrote.

Cubana had earlier solicited funds for the young boy Instagram.

LP supporter’s hand amputated after attack at Obi’s Lagos rally

A yet-to-be identified supporter of the Labour Party in Lagos State has had his hand amputated after the attack that rocked the grand finale of the presidential campaign rally of the party in the state last week.

The Director General of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, made this known on Tuesday during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.

Osuntokun said he did not have the assurance that everything is set for the presidential election slated for Saturday, saying that voter suppression through violence remained a worrying factor.

He also said the over-voting recorded in the Osun State elections which the tribunal used as a prerequisite to nullify the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, despite the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, was another worrying factor.

Recall that The PUNCH reported that the Lagos police confirmed that no fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Describing the attack on Obi’s supporters as “regrettable” the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue, adding that the State Criminal Investigations Department would take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.

Anambra residents protest against land grabbing

Over 600 landlords mostly women and widows of Nkpika Layout Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, on Monday, blocked the Obosi end of the Second Niger Bridge Road, in protest against an alleged attempt by a developer(name withheld) and a popular pentecostal church, to dispossess them of their lands, located along the road.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Nkpikpa Phase II Landlord Association, displayed various placards with inscriptions inditing the developer and the church.

Addressing journalists shortly after their protest, the Chairman of Umuabua Family in Obosi, one of the landlords of the land, Mr Onyedika Abanobi and the Chairman of the Nkpikpa Phase II Landlord Association, Mr Victor Azubike, separately appealed to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to intervene in the crisis so as to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Abanobi alleged that the said land developer, with the help of the military in early 2022, entered the land and started clearing it, and when they approached him to know who authorised him, he claimed that the immediate past governor of the state gave him Certificate of Occupancy to the land.

Kwankwaso not stepping down for anybody, NNPP insists

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has insisted that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is not stepping down for his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; and in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The party’s National Campaign Secretary, Folasade Aliu, who spoke during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, on Tuesday, said Kwankwaso is prepared and focused on winning the seat of the presidency.

“We are preparing for this and we are telling Nigerians one-on-one the love we have for this country,” she said.

“So, the issue of Kwankwaso is stepping down or merging with Tinubu or stepping down for Atiku is absolute nonsense. It’s not going to happen. It’s just the strategy of some mischievous people. As I speak with you, he is on the road, he is talking to people.

“We have gone to 600 plus local governments. Does that seem like somebody that is stepping down?” Aliu queried.

“We are not stepping down for anybody. NNPP is not merging with anybody. If you have something to offer Nigerians, let them know. If you don’t have, go home and sleep.”

Reports of a possible merger between the NNPP and the APC or PDP had surfaced but the NNPP had been consistent in dismissing the claims as untrue.

